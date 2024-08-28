Jharkhand: Champai Soren Resigns From JMM Ahead Of Joining BJP On August 30

Ahead of joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), former Jharkhand chief minister and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) Champai Soren on Wednesday resigned from JMM while asserting that his decision to join the Bharatiya Janata Party was taken in the interest of Jharkhand.
"My decision (to join BJP) is in the interest of Jharkhand... I am used to struggles," Soren said.
Earlier, Soren had asserted that he is joining the BJP to save tribal identity and existence, which is at stake in the state’s Santhal Pargana region due to “rampant” infiltration from Bangladesh.
"Today, Bangladeshi infiltration has become a big problem in Santhal Pargana, the holy land of (freedom fighters) Baba Tilka Manjhi and Sido-Kanhu. What can be more unfortunate than the fact that these infiltrators are occupying the land of the descendants of those heroes who never accepted slavery from the British... the dignity of our mothers, sisters and daughters is in danger," Champai Soren said in a post on X.
These intruders are causing economic and social harm to the local people, and if they are not stopped, the existence of "our society in Santhal Pargana will be in danger", he said
Surveillance on Champai Soren
Asked about the allegation that he is under "surveillance", the former CM said he is not afraid of any situation and indicated that he will resign from JMM and as minister later on Wednesday.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma earlier in the day alleged that Champai Soren had been under surveillance of his own government's police for the last five months.
Two sub-inspectors (SIs) of Special Branch of Jharkhand Police were caught by Soren's people in a Delhi hotel while they were keeping watch on the ex-chief minister, Sarma claimed.
Champai Soren had assumed office as the 12th chief minister of Jharkhand on February 2, shortly after his predecessor Hemant Soren resigned just before being arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case. Champai quit the post and Hemant Soren took oath as the CM again in July, after he was released on bail.