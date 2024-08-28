National

Jharkhand: Champai Soren Resigns From JMM Ahead Of Joining BJP On August 30

The announcement of ex-Jharkhand CM Champai Soren joining BJP was made by Assam Chief Minister Hemant Biswa Sarma on Monday after a meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi.

Ex-Jharkhand CM Champai Soren
Ex-Jharkhand CM Champai Soren Photo: PTI
info_icon

Ahead of joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), former Jharkhand chief minister and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) Champai Soren on Wednesday resigned from JMM while asserting that his decision to join the Bharatiya Janata Party was taken in the interest of Jharkhand.

"My decision (to join BJP) is in the interest of Jharkhand... I am used to struggles," Soren said.

Earlier, Soren had asserted that he is joining the BJP to save tribal identity and existence, which is at stake in the state’s Santhal Pargana region due to “rampant” infiltration from Bangladesh.

"Today, Bangladeshi infiltration has become a big problem in Santhal Pargana, the holy land of (freedom fighters) Baba Tilka Manjhi and Sido-Kanhu. What can be more unfortunate than the fact that these infiltrators are occupying the land of the descendants of those heroes who never accepted slavery from the British... the dignity of our mothers, sisters and daughters is in danger," Champai Soren said in a post on X.

These intruders are causing economic and social harm to the local people, and if they are not stopped, the existence of "our society in Santhal Pargana will be in danger", he said

The announcement of Soren joining the BJP on Friday, August 30, was made by Assam Chief Minister Hemant Biswa Sarma on Monday after a meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi.

Surveillance on Champai Soren

Asked about the allegation that he is under "surveillance", the former CM said he is not afraid of any situation and indicated that he will resign from JMM and as minister later on Wednesday.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma earlier in the day alleged that Champai Soren had been under surveillance of his own government's police for the last five months.

Two sub-inspectors (SIs) of Special Branch of Jharkhand Police were caught by Soren's people in a Delhi hotel while they were keeping watch on the ex-chief minister, Sarma claimed.

Former Jharkhand CM Champai Soren | - PTI
Delhi Police Questions 2 Jharkhand Police Officers Suspected Of Spying On Ex-CM Champai Soren

BY Outlook Web Desk

Champai Soren had assumed office as the 12th chief minister of Jharkhand on February 2, shortly after his predecessor Hemant Soren resigned just before being arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case. Champai quit the post and Hemant Soren took oath as the CM again in July, after he was released on bail.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IPL 2025: KL Rahul's Future At LSG Remains Uncertain, Sanjiv Goenka Praises Him as 'Integral'
  2. LLC Returns With Third Season; Takes Cricketers To Kashmir After Nearly Four Decades
  3. ICC Test Rankings: Kohli, Jaiswal Rise As Rohit Drops To Sixth Spot
  4. Spain's Unheralded Cricket Record: Top 10 Winning Streaks In T20Is
  5. WI Vs SA: Allowing West Indies To Play 'Natural Game' Crucial In South Africa T20I Series Win, Says Chase
Football News
  1. Mohun Bagan Vs NorthEast United, Durand Cup 2024 Final Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
  2. Subroto Cup International Football Tournament: Meghalaya School Wins Sub-Junior Boys Title
  3. Arsenal: Gunners' Attacking Efficiency The Difference This Season, Insists Mikel Arteta
  4. Romelu Lukaku To Napoli: Belgian Lands In Italy To Rekindle Winning Relationship With Antonio Conte
  5. La Liga: Patience Is The Key, Says Michel After Girona's Underwhelming Start
Tennis News
  1. US Open, Day 2 Men's Singles Wrap: Alcaraz Reaches Second Round; Sinner Dominates The Court - In Pics
  2. US Open, Day 2 Women's Singles Wrap: Osaka Marches Into The Second Round In Style; Swiatek Wins - In Pics
  3. US Open: Alcaraz Blocking Out Nadal Grand Slam Record After Tu Victory
  4. US Open: Emotional Raducanu Hoping Lessons Will Be Learned From Kenin Defeat
  5. Dan Evans Rallies Past Karen Khachanov To Win Longest Match In US Open History
Hockey News
  1. National Sports Day 2024: Interesting Facts About India's Hockey Wizard Major Dhyan Chand
  2. Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming Details - All You Need To Know
  3. Sreejesh's Era Ends, Pathak Takes Over As India's Goalkeeper - Check Out Asian Champions Trophy Squad
  4. Will Manpreet Singh Play In LA 2028 Olympics? Indian Hockey Midfielder Hopes So, 'If Fitness Permits'
  5. Ex-Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Honors Olympic Bronze-Winning Indian Hockey Team

Trending Stories

National News
  1. ED Imposes Rs 908 Crore Fine On DMK MP S Jagathrakshakan And His Family | Details
  2. Bengal Bandh: 64 Arrested, Leaders Detained; IMA Suspends RG Kar Hospital Principal's Membership
  3. Uttarakhand: Families Evacuated, Vehicles Under Debris After Landslide At Varunavat Hill
  4. Kolkata Doctor Death: IMA Suspends Membership Of Ex-RG Kar Principal Sandip Ghosh
  5. Night Patrolling, Access Regulation: Union Health Ministry's Measures To Ensure Doctors' Safety
Entertainment News
  1. #MeToo Storm In Mollywood: From Ranjith To Siddique, Prominent Figures Accused Of Sexual Harassment So Far
  2. Ritabhari Chakraborty Reveals Sexual Abuse Exists In Bengali Film Industry, Urges Mamata Banerjee For Probe Similar To Hema Committee
  3. It Ends With A Miss: How Lily Bloom’s Story Loses Impact On Screen
  4. 'Angry Young Men' Review: A Meek, Bland Ode To Bollywood’s Edgiest Screenwriters
  5. Political Undercurrents In Bangladesh's New Wave Of Cinema
US News
  1. Where Are The Atlantic Hurricanes? Experts Puzzled By Lack Of Storms
  2. Disney Faces Backlash For Denying DAS Passes To Disabled Child | What Is Disney DAS Pass?
  3. Do Sunita Williams And Barry Wilmore Have Enough Food For Their Extra 6 Months In Space? See Details
  4. Hungry While Moving Houses? Pizza Hut’s ‘Moving Box Table’ Got Your Back
  5. Labor Day 2024: The Story Behind The Holiday And How It Began
World News
  1. Telegram CEO Pavel Durov Released From Custody, Court Appearance Awaited
  2. Where Are The Atlantic Hurricanes? Experts Puzzled By Lack Of Storms
  3. Bangladesh's Interim Government Led By Yunus Lifts Ban On The Islamist Jamaat-e-Islami Party
  4. Disney Faces Backlash For Denying DAS Passes To Disabled Child | What Is Disney DAS Pass?
  5. Do Sunita Williams And Barry Wilmore Have Enough Food For Their Extra 6 Months In Space? See Details
Latest Stories
  1. Bengal Bandh: 64 Arrested, Leaders Detained; IMA Suspends RG Kar Hospital Principal's Membership
  2. Daily Horoscope For Today, August 28, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign
  3. Gaza's First Polio Case In 25 Years Hits 10-Month-Old Boy Amid Humanitarian Crisis
  4. Weather News: Heavy Rains Lash Delhi-NCR, IMD Issues 'Yellow Alert'; Death Toll In Tripura Flood Rises To 31
  5. Bihar: 76 Schools Closed Till August 31 Amid Rising Water Level Of Ganga River
  6. Bihar: Mob Stuffs Chilli Powder Into 'Suspected' Thief's Private Parts In Araria; One Arrested
  7. Kuber Yantra: Understanding Its Significance, Benefits, And Placement
  8. Mamata Says 'Sorry' Over Kolkata Rape Case, Promises Law Ensuring Death Penalty For Rapists