Jharkhand And Bypoll Elections, Donald Trump's New Cabinet & Other Stories | November 13 News Wrap

Hello, readers! We bring you the top stories of the day with this news wrap. Today's rundown includes the first phase of polling for the Jharkhand assembly elections, along with by-poll elections for 31 assembly seats and the Wayanad Lok Sabah Seat.
Apart from this, US President-elect Donald Trump announced the latest members of his administration as he prepares to take over as the 47th President of the United States in 2025.
Here is a look at the top stories of November 13.
Jharkhand And Bypoll Elections Underway
The first phase of the Jharkhand assembly elections 2024 were held on Wednesday. Along with voting across 43 constituencies of the state, the Election Commission also conducted bypoll elections for 31 assembly seats across India and the Lok Sabha seat in Wayanad, where Congress' Priyanka Gandhi is making her political debut. READ FULL STORY HERE
Elon Musk, Vivek Ramaswamy and More Join Trump 2.0
US President-elect Donald Trump has announced a fresh list of names who will be joining his second administration. Ahead of his inauguration on January 20, 2025, Trump has inducted Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy into the White House as heads of the Department of Government Efficiency. Along with this, Kristi Noem, Marco Rubio and Mike Waltz have also been given key positions. READ MORE HERE.
Chennai Doctor Stabbed By Patient's Son
In another crime against doctors, an oncologist at a Tamil Nadu government hospital was stabbed by a patient's son. The incident comes amid raised concerns regarding the lack of safety of healthcare workers, especially in light of the RG Kar case. The doctor was stabbed at least seven times and remains in critical condition. READ FULL STORY HERE.
SC Issues Guidelines For Bulldozer Action
In a slew of directions, the Supreme Court said that a 15-day notice should be given before any demolition takes place alongside a show cause notice. The apex court's directions on bulldozer demolition fell under the ambit of Article 142 of the Constitution which empowers the court to pass any decree or order necessary for doing complete justice in any case or matter pending before it. READ MORE HERE.
Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Mohammed Shami Bowls After 360 Days
In the fifth round on the first day of the Ranji Trophy 2024-25, the biggest news was the return of Mohammed Shami, who played his first competitive match since the 2023 Cricket World Cup final. READ MORE HERE.