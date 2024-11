Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Round 5 Day 1 LIVE Scores: Mohammed Shami Starts As Bengal Bat Against MP; Delhi Vs Jharkhand Toss Delayed

Mohammed Shami has not featured in any competitive cricket since the ODI World Cup final against Australia. File

Welcome to the live updates of the day 1 of fifth round Ranji Trophy 2024-25 matches going on all around the country. The biggest news, of course, is the return of Mohammed Shami starts his first competitive match since the 2023 Cricket World Cup final almost a year ago. He plays for Bengal against Madhya Pradesh. In other games, defending champions Mumbai are up against Services in New Delhi. Runners-up Vidarbha are hosting Gujarat in Nagpur. Delhi are hosting Jharkhand while Saurashtra visit Chandigarh. Tamil Nadu are playing Railways. A total of 16 elite group matches are being played all around the country. This is the last match before a break in the tournament. It will next resume in late January. Three plate group matches are also going on. Follow live updates here.

13 Nov 2024, 09:37:19 am IST Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Round 5 Day 1 LIVE Scores: Toss Updates - Himachal Pradesh vs Puducherry, Elite Group B Puducherry (Playing XI): Ganga Sridhar Raju, Ajay Rohera, Aman Hakim Khan, Akash Kargave, Jay Pande, Arun Karthik(w), Ankit Sharma, Fabid Ahmed, Sagar Udeshi(c), Saurabh Yadav, Gaurav Yadav Himachal Pradesh (Playing XI): Shubham Arora(w), Prashant Chopra, Amit Kumar, Ankit Kalsi, Akash Vasisht, Rishi Dhawan(c), Vinay Galetiya, Mukul Negi, Mayank Dagar, Vaibhav Arora, Divesh Sharma Himachal Pradesh have won the toss and have opted to field.

13 Nov 2024, 09:37:19 am IST Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Round 5 Day 1 LIVE Scores: Toss Updates - Vidarbha vs Gujarat, Elite Group B Vidarbha have won the toss and have opted to field. Teams: Gujarat (Playing XI): Priyank Panchal, Aarya Desai, Chintan Gaja(c), Manan Hingrajia, Umang Kumar, Jaymeet Patel, Het Patel(w), Siddharth Desai, Arzan Nagwaswalla, Vishal Jayswal, Tejas Patel Vidarbha (Playing XI): Atharva Taide, Dhruv Shorey, Danish Malewar, Karun Nair, Yash Rathod, Akshay Wadkar(w/c), Harsh Dubey, Nachiket Bhute, Aditya Thakare, Akshay Wakhare, Praful Hinge

13 Nov 2024, 09:35:19 am IST Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Round 5 Day 1 LIVE Scores: Toss Updates - Jammu and Kashmir vs Tripura, Elite Group A J&K opt to bowl in their Ranji fixture against Tripura at the Hostel Ground JKCA, Jammu. Tripura (Playing XI): Bikramkumar Das, Jiwanjot Singh, Tejasvi Jaiswal, Sridam Paul, Mandeep Singh(c), Manisankar Murasingh, Srinivas Sharath(w), Abhijit K Sarkar, Parvez Sultan, Rana Dutta, Bikramjit Debnath Jammu and Kashmir (Playing XI): Shubham Khajuria, Ahmed Banday, Vivrant Sharma, Abdul Samad, Paras Dogra(c), Sahil Lotra, Shivansh Sharma(w), Abid Mushtaq, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Auqib Nabi Dar, Rasikh Dar Salam

13 Nov 2024, 09:32:33 am IST Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Round 5 Day 1 LIVE Scores: Toss Updates - Baroda vs Meghalaya, Elite Group A Meghalaya win the toss and elect to bat. Meghalaya (Playing XI): Bamanbha Shangpliang, Arpit Bhatewara(w), Ajay Duhan, Balchander Anirudh, Kishan Lyngdoh, Sumit Kumar, Roshan Warbah, Akash Choudhary(c), Bijon Dey, Dippu Sangma, Aryan Bora Baroda (Playing XI): Jyotsnil Singh, Shivalik Sharma, Shashwat Rawat, Atit Sheth, Vishnu Solanki, Krunal Pandya(c), Mitesh Patel(w), Raj Limbani, Ninad Rathva, Mahesh Pithiya, Bhargav Bhatt

13 Nov 2024, 09:31:38 am IST Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Round 5 Day 1 LIVE Scores: Toss Updates - Elite Group C Uttar Pradesh vs Karnataka fixture sees UP captain Aryan Juyal has won the toss and elected to bat.

13 Nov 2024, 09:30:13 am IST Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Round 5 Day 1 LIVE Scores: Toss Updates - Elite Group D Tamil Nadu opt to bowl in this fixture. Tamil Nadu (Playing XI): N Jagadeesan(w/c), Pradosh Ranjan Paul, Vijay Shankar, Andre Siddarth C, Shahrukh Khan, S Ajith Ram, Lakshay Jain S, Mohamed Ali, Sonu Yadav, Gurjapneet Singh, Pranav Ragavendra Railways (Playing XI): Pratham Singh(c), Vivek Singh, Suraj Ahuja, Mohammad Saif, Upendra Yadav(w), Shivam Chaudhary, Bhargav Merai, Yuvraj Singh, Akash Pandey, Himanshu Sangwan, Kunal Yadav.

13 Nov 2024, 09:28:04 am IST Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Round 5 Day 1 LIVE Scores: Toss Updates - Elite Group D Chhattisgarh have won the toss and have opted to field. Assam (Playing XI): Parvej Musaraf, Rishav Das, Sibsankar Roy, Denish Das(c), Sumit Ghadigaonkar(w), Swarupam Purkayastha, Mukhtar Hussain, Mrinmoy Dutta, Darshan Rajbongshi, Rahul Singh, Ruhinandan Pegu Chhattisgarh (Playing XI): Bhupen Lalwani, Aayush Pandey, Anuj Tiwary, Sanjeet Desai, Amandeep Khare(c), Eknath Kerkar(w), Ajay Jadav Mandal, Vashudev Bareth, Ravi Kiran, Ashish Chouhan, Shubham Agarwal.

13 Nov 2024, 09:24:29 am IST Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Round 5 Day 1 LIVE Scores: Toss Updates - Elite Group C Chandigarh Vs Saurashtra: Chandigarh won the toss and have opted to field against Saurashtra at the Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 26, Chandigarh. Saurashtra (Playing XI): Vishvaraj Jadeja, Harvik Desai(w), Chirag Jani, Sheldon Jackson, Arpit Vasavada, Prerak Mankad, Hiten Kanbi, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Jaydev Unadkat(c), Tarang Gohel, Yuvrajsinh Dodiya Chandigarh (Playing XI): Arslan Khan, Shivam Bhambri, Manan Vohra(c), Ankit Kaushik, Raj Bawa, Mayank Sidhu(w), Aayush Sikka, Jagjit Singh, Vishu Kashyap, Nishunk Birla, Rohit Dhanda

13 Nov 2024, 09:21:33 am IST Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Round 5 Day 1 LIVE Scores: Madhya Pradesh Vs Bengal - Elite Group C Madhya Pradesh have won the toss and have opted to field first against Bengal at the Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore. Teams: Bengal (Playing XI): Shuvam Dey, Sudip Chatterjee, Sudip Kumar Gharami, Anustup Majumdar(c), Shahbaz Ahmed, Mohammed Kaif, Wriddhiman Saha(w), Writtick Chatterjee, Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal, Mohammed Shami, Rohit Kumar Madhya Pradesh (Playing XI): Himanshu Mantri(w), Rajat Patidar, Shubham Sharma(c), Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Venkatesh Iyer, Subhranshu Senapati, Aryan Pandey, Saransh Jain, Kumar Kartikeya, Anubhav Agarwal, Kulwant Khejroliya

13 Nov 2024, 08:49:25 am IST Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Round 5 Day 1 LIVE Scores: Odisha vs Maharashtra, Elite Group A Maharashtra have won the toss and have opted to bat. Odisha (Playing XI): Swastik Samal, Sandeep Pattnaik, Govinda Poddar(c), Kartik Biswal, Aasirwad Swain(w), Shantanu Mishra, Rajesh Dhuper, Suryakant Pradhan, Sunil Roul, Sumit Sharma, Tarani Sa Maharashtra (Playing XI): Sachin Dhas, Ankit Bawne(c), Harshal Kate, Yash Kshirsagar, Satyajeet Bachhav, Saurabh Nawale(w), Hitesh Walunj, Rajneesh Gurbani, Prashant Solanki, Arshin Kulkarni, Ramakrishna Ghosh.

