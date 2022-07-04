Monday, Jul 04, 2022
Jammu-Kashmir Man Booked Under PSA For Delivering Hate Speech

A man, who delivered a hate speech during a protest against former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma's controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammad, was booked under the Public Safety Act (PSA) in Jammu and Kashmir.

Udaipur killing case accused produced in court PTI Photo

Updated: 04 Jul 2022 10:00 pm

A man, who allegedly delivered a hate speech during a protest against former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma's controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammad, was booked under the Public Safety Act (PSA) in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district on Monday, police said.


Adil Gafoor, a resident of Bhaderwah, was arrested on June 12 when the town was under curfew in the wake of a communal tension triggered by Sharma's remarks and several social media posts by local right-wing activists in her support.


"On June 9, following a bandh call, law and order problems erupted in the Bhaderwah area as the people, on the instigation of some trouble creators, of Bhaderwah took out processions," police said in a statement.


"... Gafoor surfaced (was found) to be a mastermind who instigated the processionists and also delivered hate speech and derogatory remarks against a particular community from Jamia Masjid, Bhaderwah. Being a serious threat to public order, the accused person has been booked under the PSA and lodged in Kot Bhalwal Jail, Jammu," it said.


Two cases under various sections of the Indian Penal Code are already registered against Gafoor at Bhaderwah police station, the police said.

