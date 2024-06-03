Jammu And Kashmir: Encounter Breaks Out Between Security Forces And Militants In Pulwama

In the volatile region of Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama, an encounter broke out between security forces and militants on Monday.
Specific inputs about the presence of militants was received by the security forces who then launched a cordon and search operation in the Nihama area of the south Kashmir district.
A police official said that search operation turned into an encounter after the militants fired on a search party of the forces, who then fired back.
The exchange of fire is going on and there are no reports of casualties on either side so far, the official added.