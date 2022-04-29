Jaishankar Arrives In Bhutan To Strengthen Bilateral Ties

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar arrived here on Friday on an official visit and said he was looking forward to a productive trip and enhancing bilateral cooperation between India and Bhutan during his meetings with the top leadership of the Himalayan kingdom.

"Delighted to be back in Bhutan. Good to see @FMBhutan Tandi Dorji. Look forward to a productive visit," Jaishankar tweeted, sharing some photographs of his arrival here.

The visit is in keeping with the long-established tradition of regular exchange of high-level visits between Bhutan and India, the Bhutan foreign ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

The external affairs minister will be Bhutan's first high-level visitor from abroad since the onset of Covid pandemic in the country in March 2020, it said, adding that the visit will further strengthen the already existing close ties of friendship and cooperation between the two countries.

Jaishankar is in Bhutan at the invitation of his Bhutanese counterpart Lyonpo Tandi Dorji, the statement said.

Jaishankar will receive an audience with Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, the King of Bhutan, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had said in a statement in New Delhi.

He will call on Lyonchhen Lotay Tshering, the prime minister of Bhutan, and meet foreign minister Dorji.

"India and Bhutan share a unique and time tested bilateral relationship, characterised by utmost trust, goodwill and mutual understanding," the MEA said.

"During the visit, the two sides will discuss all issues of mutual interest, including the upcoming high-level exchanges, economic development and hydro-power cooperation," it said.

The visit is part of Jaishankar's three-day two-nation visit to Bangladesh and Bhutan to enhance bilateral cooperation and exchange views on key issues.

Jaishankar visited Dhaka on Thursday during which he met Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and held bilateral talks with his Bangladeshi counterpart A K Abdul Momen.