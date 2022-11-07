Monday, Nov 07, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

J'khand Governor Has Not Sought Second Opinion On Disqualification Issue: EC To Hemant Soren

The Election Commission on Monday told Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren that state governor Ramesh Bais has not sought a second opinion from it on the issue of his disqualification, sources said.

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren
Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 07 Nov 2022 7:40 pm

The Election Commission on Monday told Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren that state governor Ramesh Bais has not sought a second opinion from it on the issue of his disqualification, sources said.

The commission has sent a letter to Soren's counsel Vaibhav Tomar noting that there has been "no communication" from the office of the governor subsequent to the rendering of the opinion by the Election Commission (EC) on the issue, the sources pointed out.

Chief Minister Soren had said in Ranchi on Sunday that he has, through his counsel, sought a copy from the EC of Governor Bais' request for a second opinion in a case related to his disqualification as MLA for allegedly leasing a mine to himself in violation of election law provisions.

Soren's comment had come in the wake of the governor saying on October 27 that he has sought a "second opinion" in the case and claimed that an "atom bomb could explode any time in Jharkhand", apparently indicating to his pending decision in the matter.

"I have sought a copy from the EC of Governor Ramesh Bais' request for a second opinion in the office-of-profit case through my counsel," the chief minister had told PTI on Sunday.

"The council has placed on my behalf that the EC will provide an opportunity for a fair and effective hearing before giving any opinion pursuant to the second request made by the governor," the MLA from Barhait said.

Following a petition by the BJP seeking Soren's disqualification from the assembly in the case, the EC sent its opinion to the governor on August 25, triggering a political crisis in the state.

Though the EC's decision has not yet been made official, there is a buzz that the poll panel has recommended the chief minister's disqualification as an MLA in connection with a mining lease.

Related stories

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren Gets Big Relief, SC Says The Plea To Probe Not ‘Maintainable’

I-T Officer Went To Conduct Raid On BJP's Vehicle: Hemant Soren

Tejashwi Fumes At ED Summons To Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren

(Inputs from PTI)

Tags

National Election Commission (EC) Soren's Counsel Vaibhav Tomar EC Of Governor Ramesh Bais Jharkhand Issue Of His Disqualification Chief Minister Hemant Soren State Governor Ramesh Bais
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Trolling, Abuse, Harassment: What Press Freedom Looks Like For Women Journalists

Trolling, Abuse, Harassment: What Press Freedom Looks Like For Women Journalists

T20 WC: How To Watch IND Vs ZIM Live

T20 WC: How To Watch IND Vs ZIM Live