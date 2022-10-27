Thursday, Oct 27, 2022
J&K Terror Outfit Booked Under UAPA For Calls To Observe Indian Accession Day As Black Day

Accession Day, celebrated on October 26, is a public holiday in Jammu and Kashmir. It was on this day in 1947 when Maharaja Hari Singh signed off the Instrument of Accession to join the Dominion India.

A statue of Maharaja Hari Singh in Jammu
A statue of Maharaja Hari Singh in Jammu Representative image

Updated: 27 Oct 2022 5:48 pm

Police in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district have registered an FIR after posters allegedly put up by terror outfit Ghaznavi Force called for observing the 'Accession Day' as a 'black day. 

An FIR has been registered at police station Bari Brahmana under section 13 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and investigation is underway, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Samba, Abhishek Mahajan said.

"Today morning, a reliable source informed police station Bari Brahmana about a poster pasted by terrorist organisation Jammu Kashmir Ghaznavi Force on the entry gate of Municipal Park Bari Brahmana with regards to observing black day on Accession Day of Jammu kashmir with India,” Mahajan told PTI. 

Accession Day, celebrated on October 26, is a public holiday in Jammu and Kashmir. It was on this day in 1947 when the ruler of the erstwhile state, Maharaja Hari Singh, signed off the Instrument of Accession to join the Dominion India.

(With inputs from PTI) 

National Kashmir News Instrument Of Accession Maharaja Hari Singh Article 370 Abrogation J&K: Article 370
