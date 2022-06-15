Wednesday, Jun 15, 2022
J&K: Security Forces Kill Two Laskar-E-Taiba Militants In Shopian Encounter

According to Inspector General of Police, Kashmir zone, Vijay Kumar, one of the slain militants was identified as Jan Mohammad Lone, who was allegedly involved in the killing of a bank manager in Kulgam district recently.

Representational Image PTI
Representational Image PTI

Updated: 15 Jun 2022 7:44 am

Jammu and Kashmir police on Wednesday confirmed death of two Lashkar-e-Taiba militants in an encounter with security forces in Shopian district.

The encounter broke out between the militants and security forces at Kanjiular in Shopian after the personnel launched a cordon and search operation in the area, they said.

Inspector General of Police, Kashmir zone, Vijay Kumar said one of the slain militants was identified as Jan Mohammad Lone, who was allegedly involved in the killing of a bank manager in Kulgam district recently.

"One of the killed #terrorists has been identified as Jan Mohd Lone of #Shopian. Besides other #terror crimes, he was involved in recent killing of Vijay Kumar, Bank manager on 2/6/22 in #Kulgam district," the officer tweeted.

" #ShopianEncounterUpdate: 2nd killed #terrorist has been identified as Tufail Ganai. #Incriminating materials, arms & ammunition including 01 AK 47 rifle and a pistol was recovered from the site of #encounter@JmuKmrPolice", Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.

National Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) Militants Jammu And Kashmir Terrorists Security Forces Shopian Encounter
