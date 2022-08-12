J&K: Migrant Labourer From Bihar Shot Dead In Bandipora

A migrant worker from Bihar was shot dead by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district, police said on Friday.

The attack took place around midnight, they said.

"During intervening night, #terrorists fired upon & injured one outside #labourer Mohd Amrez S/O Mohd Jalil R/O Madhepura Besarh #Bihar at Soadnara Sumbal, #Bandipora," the Kashmir Zone Police said on Twitter.

The police said Amrez was shifted to a hospital for treatment where he succumbed to injuries.

For past few months,militants in the valley have been systematically targeting the non-locals.

Previously on June 2, a bank manager from Rajasthan was shot dead by terrorists in Kulgam alongside a migrant labourer identified as 17-year-old Dilkhush Kumar from Bihar who was killed and another injured after terrorists shot at them in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam.

In May, a Hindu teacher was shot at by terrorists in the Gopalpora area of Kulgam district in south Kashmir on Tuesday. She later succumbed to her wounds.

