Friday, Aug 12, 2022
J&K: Migrant Labourer From Bihar Shot Dead In Bandipora

The incident took place in Sadunara village in Ajas Tehsil of Bandipora. The deceased migrant labourer from Bihar has been identified as Mohd Amrez.

Representational Image

Updated: 12 Aug 2022 8:42 am

A migrant worker from Bihar was shot dead by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district, police said on Friday.

The attack took place around midnight, they said.

"During intervening night, #terrorists fired upon & injured one outside #labourer Mohd Amrez S/O Mohd Jalil R/O Madhepura Besarh #Bihar at Soadnara Sumbal, #Bandipora," the Kashmir Zone Police said on Twitter.

The police said Amrez was shifted to a hospital for treatment where he succumbed to injuries.

For past few months,militants in the valley have been systematically targeting the non-locals.

Previously on June 2, a bank manager from Rajasthan was shot dead by terrorists in Kulgam alongside a migrant labourer identified as 17-year-old Dilkhush Kumar from Bihar who was killed and another injured after terrorists shot at them in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam.

In May, a Hindu teacher was shot at by terrorists in the Gopalpora area of Kulgam district in south Kashmir on Tuesday. She later succumbed to her wounds.

(With PTTI Inputs)

National Jammu And Kashmir Bandipora Migrant Labourer Bihar Gunmen Kashmir Zone Police
