Saturday, Aug 27, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

J&K: BSF Arrests Pakistani Intruder Along International Border In Jammu

BSF personnel picked up on the movement of Mohd Shabad (45), a resident of Sialkot, while he was trying to sneak into the Arnia sector from across the border, they said.

Representational Image
Representational Image PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 27 Aug 2022 8:53 am

A Pakistani intruder was arrested along the International Border here by the Border Security Force (BSF) in the early hours of Saturday, officials said.

BSF personnel picked up on the movement of Mohd Shabad (45), a resident of Sialkot, while he was trying to sneak into the Arnia sector from across the border, they said.

They fired a few warning shots and took the man into custody, the officials said, adding that no incriminating material was found in his possession.

On August 25, the BSF foiled a major smuggling attempt when its troops seized eight kg of suspected heroin from a Pakistani intruder along the IB in Samba district.

Related stories

BSF Kills Pakistani Intruder Along International Border In Jammu

BSF Jawans Shoot Down Pakistani Intruder Trying To Cross Indo-Pak Border

The intruder was shot at and injured, but he managed to crawl back to the Pakistani side. 

Tags

National Jammu And Kashmir Pakistani Intruder International Border(IB) Jammu Border Security Force (BSF) BSF Jawan
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Syrma SGS Technology Makes Strong Stock Market Debut, Shares Surge 39% Over IPO Price

Syrma SGS Technology Makes Strong Stock Market Debut, Shares Surge 39% Over IPO Price

The Prayer-Book For The Devotee Of Light

The Prayer-Book For The Devotee Of Light