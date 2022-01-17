Tuesday, Jan 18, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

J&K Administration Takes Back Premises Of Kashmir Press Club Amid Factionalism

The government said it was concerned over the emergent situation which has arisen due to the "unpleasant turn" of events involving two warring groups using the banner of the Kashmir Press Club.

J&K Administration Takes Back Premises Of Kashmir Press Club Amid Factionalism
Kashmir Press Club - Getty images

Trending

Updated: 17 Jan 2022 3:36 pm

he Jammu and Kashmir administration on Monday took back the premises allotted to the Kashmir Press Club here in the wake of factionalism that erupted in the largest journalists' body in the valley last week. "In view of the unpleasant developments and dissensions between various groups of journalists, it has been decided that the allotment of the premises at Polo View to the now-deregistered Kashmir Press Club be cancelled and the control of land and buildings situated at Polo View, Srinagar which belong to the Estates Department be reverted to the said department," the government said in a press release.

The government said it was concerned over the emergent situation which has arisen due to the "unpleasant turn" of events involving two warring groups using the banner of the Kashmir Press Club. The Kashmir Press Club (KPC) witnessed unfamiliar activities when a few journalists accompanied by policemen reached there on Saturday and claimed to be its "new management", a day after the administration put its registration "in abeyance".

The journalists had released a statement to the media stating that "some journalist forums" had chosen them to be new office-bearers, a claim contested by nine journalist associations from the valley. The government said, "The factual position is that KPC as a registered body has ceased to exist and its managing body too has come to a legal closure on 14 July 2021, the date on which its tenure came to an end."

Related stories

Mercury Dips In Parts Of Kashmir After Fresh Snowfall

Editor's Guild Condemns 'Coup' At Kashmir Press Club

Kashmir Press Club Announces Polls, Govt Stalls Their Re-Registration License

"In its failure to register itself under the central Societies of Registration Act, further compounded by its failure to hold elections to constitute a new managing body, some individuals of the erstwhile club have been committing illegalities on several counts, least of which are false portrayal of being owner-managers of an entity which is no longer in legal vogue," it said.

It said some other members have created an interim body using the same banner suggesting a "takeover". "However, since the original KPC itself has ceased to exist as registered body, the question of any interim body is rendered infructuous. In these circumstances, issuing of notices and communication by any group using the rubric of erstwhile Kashmir Press Club is illegal," it added.

The government said the rival groups have been levelling various allegations against each other also with regard to the use of the premises belonging to the Estates Department that was being used for the legitimate use of the members of the journalistic fraternity.

"In view of this aspect of the dispute and in view of the reports in social media and other sources indicating a potential law and order situation including a threat of breach of peace and the satefy of bonafide journalists, an intervention has become necessary," it said.

The government said it is committed to a free and fair press and believes that journalists are entitled to all facilities, including a place for professional, educational, social, cultural, recreational and welfare activities. The government "also hopes that a duly registered bona fide society of all journalists shall be constituted as soon as possible and the same shall be able to approach the government for reallocation of the premises."

With PTI Inputs

Tags

National Jammu And Kashmir Kashmir Valley Kashmir News
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

SC Issues Notice To Odisha School For Discrepancies In Giving Marks To Class X Students

SC Issues Notice To Odisha School For Discrepancies In Giving Marks To Class X Students

Amid Covid Third Wave, Winters, SC Stresses On Steps To Rehabilitate Children

UP Polls: Agra Cantonment Seat Gets A Transgender Candidate

Increase Fund Allocation For Adolescents', Elderly's Health In Upcoming Budget: NGOs

Mehbooba Visits Families Rendered Homeless By JDA's Demolition Drive

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Novak Djokovic prepares to take his seat on a plane to Belgrade, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Djokovic was deported from Australia after losing a bid to stay in the country to defend his Australian Open title despite not being vaccinated against COVID-19.

Australian Open 2022, Day 1: Season-opening Grand Slam Starts Sans Novak Djokovic

Nepalese devotees warm themselves around fire after taking a holy dip in the Hanumante river during Madhav Narayan Festival in Bhaktapur, Nepal. During the festival, devotees recite holy scriptures dedicated to the Hindu goddess Swasthani and Lord Shiva. Unmarried women pray to find a good husband while those married pray for the longevity of their husbands by observing a month-long fast.

Devotees Perform Rituals At Madhav Narayan Festival In Nepal

A couple watches the sunset while visiting a park in Kansas City, Missouri.

Love In The Air, Love In The Time Of Corona

Actor Sidharth Malhotra in a still from 'Shershaah' (2021). He is the nephew to veteran Bollywood actors Randhir Kapoor , Rishi Kapoor , Rajeev Kapoor.

Happy Birthday Sidharth Malhotra: 5 Facts You Didn't Know

Actor Vijay Sethupathi in a still from ' Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy' (2019). Where he plays the role of a fierce warrior Raja Pandi.

Happy Birthday Vijay Sethupathi: 5 Unique Looks From His Roles