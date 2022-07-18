J&K: Accidental Grenade Blast Kills Army Officer, JCO In Poonch

The army Monday said an Army officer and JCO were killed in an accidental grenade blast in Mendhar sector of Poonch district in an accidental grenade blast.

"On night of 17 Jul 2022, an accidental Grenade blast occured in the Mendhar Sector, District Poonch when troops were performing their duties along the Line of Control, " Jammu based army spokesman said.

The blast, he said, resulted in injuries to soldiers who were immediately evacuated by helicopter to Udhampur. "During the treatment one officer and one JCO succumbed to their injuries, " he said.