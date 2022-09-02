Friday, Sep 02, 2022
IT Industry Veteran For Graft-Free K'taka, Asks PM To Sack Corrupt Officials

T V Mohandas Pai
T V Mohandas Pai PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 02 Sep 2022 3:17 pm

In the wake of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Karnataka to inaugurate and lay the foundation for projects worth Rs 3,800 crore, IT industry veteran T V Mohandas Pai on Friday appealed to Modi for a "corruption-free" government in Karnataka.

“Thank you Sir! @narendramodi @AmitShah @JPNadda. We need the corruption-free development-oriented govt that you have run in Delhi for India here too!

Corrupt officials should be sacked, corrupt politicians sidelined. All projects accelerated, good governance in future!” the former Chief Financial Officer of IT major Infosys Ltd tweeted.

(Inputs from PTI)

