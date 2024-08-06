National

ISRO Likely To Launch Earth Observation Satellite-8 On August 15

The primary objectives of the EOS-08 mission include designing and developing a microsatellite, creating payload instruments compatible with the microsatellite bus, and incorporating new technologies required for future operational satellites, ISRO said in a statement.

ISRO satellite launch
Representational Image Photo: PTI
info_icon

The Earth Observation Satellite-8 (EOS-8) is likely to be launched on August 15, ISRO sources said on Tuesday.

The EOS-8 will be launched by the Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV)-D3, it said.

"Most likely it will be launched on August 15 (Independence Day) from Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh," sources told PTI.

The primary objectives of the EOS-08 mission include designing and developing a microsatellite, creating payload instruments compatible with the microsatellite bus, and incorporating new technologies required for future operational satellites, ISRO said in a statement.

Built on the Microsat/IMS-1 bus, EOS-08 carries three payloads: Electro Optical Infrared Payload (EOIR), Global Navigation Satellite System-Reflectometry payload (GNSS-R), and SiC UV Dosimeter.

The EOIR payload is designed to capture images in the Mid-Wave IR (MIR) and Long-Wave IR (LWIR) bands, both during the day and night, for applications such as satellite-based surveillance, disaster monitoring, environmental monitoring, fire detection, volcanic activity observation, and industrial and power plant disaster monitoring.

The GNSS-R payload demonstrates the capability of using GNSS-R-based remote sensing for applications such as ocean surface wind analysis, soil moisture assessment, cryosphere studies over the Himalayan region, flood detection, and inland waterbody detection.

The SiC UV Dosimeter monitors UV irradiance at the viewport of the Crew Module in the Gaganyaan Mission and serves as a high-dose alarm sensor for gamma radiation. The spacecraft has a mission life of one year.

"EOS-08 marks a significant advancement in satellite mainframe systems such as an Integrated Avionics system, known as the Communication, Baseband, Storage, and Positioning (CBSP) Package, which combines multiple functions into a single, efficient unit," the Indian Space Agency said.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. SA20 2025: Dinesh Karthik To Play For Paarl Royals In Third Season
  2. IND Vs SL, 3rd ODI Preview: India Batters Must Beat Sri Lanka Spinners To Avoid Series Loss After 27 Years
  3. Vinod Kambli, Former India Cricketer, Faces Severe Health Condition, Struggles To Walk - Video
  4. Cricket Australia CEO Nick Hockley To Step Down At End Of Season
  5. Bangladesh Protests: Former Skipper Mashrafe Mortaza's House In Narail Set On Fire
Football News
  1. Spain Vs France, Paris Olympics 2024: Thierry Henry Delighted After Guiding FRA To Final
  2. Premier League News: West Ham United Confirm Arrival Of Copa America, World Cup Winner Guido Rodriguez
  3. Chelsea News: Moises Caicedo Felt 115m Price Tag Pressure During First Season At Stamford Bridge
  4. Spain Vs France, Paris Olympics 2024 Final Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch ESP Vs FRA Men's Football Final Live
  5. English Premier League: Enzo Maresca Wants Rule Change To Retain Academy Players
Tennis News
  1. Paris 2024: 'Your Gold Will Come' -Djokovic Backs Alcaraz For Future Olympics Success
  2. Sebastian Korda Walks In Father's Footsteps With Washington Open Triumph
  3. Washington Open: Former World No 1 Paula Badosa Ends Two Year Trophy Drought
  4. Novak Djokovic Eyes Los Angeles 2028 Olympics After Gold Medal Glory In Paris 2024
  5. Paris Olympics 2024: Djokovic Outclasses Alcaraz On Chatrier To Win First Gold Medal - In Pics
Hockey News
  1. India Vs Germany, Paris Olympics 2024 Hockey Semi-Final: IND Vs GER Match Prediction, Key Players - All You Need To Know
  2. Pakistan Legend Hassan Sardar Predicts Gold For The Indian Hockey Team At Paris Olympics 2024
  3. India Vs Great Britain Hockey Quarter-Final, Paris Olympics: Chak De India Actor’s Shocking Connection With Amit Rohidas’ Red Card Revealed
  4. IND Vs GER Hockey Semi-Final, Paris Olympics: Motivated India Look To Script Another Historic Chapter- Preview
  5. India Vs Germany, Paris Olympic Games 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs GER Semi-Final Match On TV And Online

Trending Stories

National News
  1. All India Sufi Council Welcomes Centre's Amendments For Waqf Board Amid Row
  2. Air India To Operate Evening Flights To Dhaka Today; Vistara's Services From Tomorrow | Details
  3. Delhi Coaching Centre Deaths: 4 Co-Owners Of Basement Seek Bail In Delhi Court
  4. 'Don't Dictate The Court': CJI Tells Lawyer After He Pushes For Early Hearing In Case Linked to Shiv Sena
  5. 'Such Things Happen In Islamic Republics': Kangana Ranaut's Remark On Bangladesh Quota Protests
Entertainment News
  1. Is Chiyaan Vikram Part Of SS Rajamouli, Mahesh Babu's Film? Here's What The 'Thangalaan' Actor Has To Say
  2. Divya Seth's Daughter Mihika Passes Away, Actress Shares The Heartbreaking News On Social Media
  3. 'Son Of Sardaar 2': Ajay Devgn-Mrunal Thakur Begin Shoot With Prayers And Dhol In UK - Watch Video Inside
  4. Fawad Khan-Sanam Saeed's Show 'Barzakh' To Be Withdrawn From YouTube Pakistan; Here's Why
  5. Director David Lynch Diagnosed With Emphysema Due To 'Many Years Of Smoking', Fans Offer Support
US News
  1. Who Is Adin Ross? Find Out Why His Trump Interview Is Stirring Up So Much Drama
  2. Who Is Tim Walz? Meet Kamala Harris' Running Mate And Meme Sensation For The 2024 Presidential Election
  3. US Elections: Kamala Harris Secures Democratic Nomination; Picks Minnesota Gov Tim Walz As Running Mate
  4. US Officially Crowns Bald Eagle As National Bird |Here’s The Story Of Long Overdue Recognition
  5. Get Ready For An Immersive Experience Of ‘The Wizard Of Oz’ At Las Vegas Sphere
World News
  1. Bangladesh Protests LIVE: President Meets Student Movement LeadersMajor Changes In Army Top Ranks
  2. Who Is Adin Ross? Find Out Why His Trump Interview Is Stirring Up So Much Drama
  3. Who Is Tim Walz? Meet Kamala Harris' Running Mate And Meme Sensation For The 2024 Presidential Election
  4. US Elections: Kamala Harris Secures Democratic Nomination; Picks Minnesota Gov Tim Walz As Running Mate
  5. US Officially Crowns Bald Eagle As National Bird |Here’s The Story Of Long Overdue Recognition
Latest Stories
  1. 'Son Of Sardaar 2': Ajay Devgn-Mrunal Thakur Begin Shoot With Prayers And Dhol In UK - Watch Video Inside
  2. From Possible To Probable - Why Australia Decided To Raise Its Terror Threat Level | Explained
  3. Paris Olympics: Vinesh Phogat Defeats Ukraine's Oksana Livach, Enters Semi-Final
  4. Neeraj Chopra In Javelin Throw Paris Olympics 2024 Qualifications: Indian Qualifies With Season Best 89.34m, Kishore Jena Exits - As It Happened
  5. Ayodhya: 12-Year-Old Gangrape Survivor's Family Agrees For Termination Of Her Pregnancy
  6. Daily Horoscope For Today, August 6, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  7. Paris Olympics Day 11 Live Updates: Vinesh Phogat Enters Semifinals; Neeraj Chopra Qualifies For Men's Javelin Throw Final; Kishore Jena Crashes Out
  8. Bangladesh Protests LIVE: President Meets Student Movement LeadersMajor Changes In Army Top Ranks