Thursday, Mar 17, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Islamic Centre Of India Urges Mosques To Change Friday Prayer Timings In View Of Holi

Apart from seeking change in the timings of Friday prayers, he urged Muslims to offer prayers in local mosques.

Islamic Centre Of India Urges Mosques To Change Friday Prayer Timings In View Of Holi
Representational image PTI photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 17 Mar 2022 5:37 pm

To maintain peace and order, the Islamic Centre of India has urged mosques to change the timings of Friday prayers given that Holi will be celebrated the same day.


Since Holi, Shab-e-Barat and Friday prayers are on the same day, all efforts should be made to ensure peace and order in keeping with the composite culture of the country, appealed the chairman of the Islamic Centre of India Farangi Mahal and Lucknow Idgah Imam Maulana Khalid Rasheed appealed on Wednesday.


Apart from seeking change in the timings of Friday prayers, he urged Muslims to offer prayers in local mosques. At least 22 mosques, including some prominent ones like Jama Masjid Idgah, Masjid Aishbagh, Ek Minara Masjid at Akbari Gate, Masjid Shahmina Shah and Masjid Chowk have changed the timing of the Friday prayers pushing it after 1.30 pm.

Related stories

Maharashtra Govt Issues Holi Guidelines; Says People Should Avoid Large Gatherings, Follow Covid-Appropriate Behaviour

Ukraine-Russia Tensions: Joe Biden Brands Putin A 'War Criminal'

COVID-19: 145 Cases, 2 Deaths In Karnataka


With Shab-e-Barat also falling on the same day, the Islamic Centre of India has also asked the Muslims to visit mosques and the graves of their loved ones after 5 pm when the playing Holi is over and that there should not be fireworks on the day. Four years ago, there was a similar situation and then also the clerics had shifted the timings of the Friday prayers.

With PTI inputs.

Tags

National Holi Islamic Centre Of India Namaaz Timing Holi In Lucknow Friday Prayers Holi Celebrations Hindu Festival Festivals Indian Festivals Lucknow Uttar Pradesh
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Old Pension Scheme vs New Pension Scheme: Know The Differences

Old Pension Scheme vs New Pension Scheme: Know The Differences

'The Kashmir Files': Pallavi Joshi Reveals That A Fatwa Was Issued On Her And Vivek Agnihotri

'The Kashmir Files': Pallavi Joshi Reveals That A Fatwa Was Issued On Her And Vivek Agnihotri