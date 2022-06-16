Thursday, Jun 16, 2022
Irani Hails PM's Announcement Of 10 Lakh Jobs In Government sSector

Smriti Irani lauds Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement to create job opportunities in the government sector.

Updated: 16 Jun 2022 8:43 am

Amethi (UP), Jun 15 (PTI) Union Minister Smriti Irani on Wednesday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement to recruit more than 10 lakh people in various government departments and ministries in the next 18 months.


She said that the government has also undertaken several measures to create avenues for self-employment.


Addressing the third and final session of the BJP's district working committee meeting through video conferencing, Irani said, "Our government does what it says. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has proposed to provide more than 10 lakh jobs and has also done a lot of work in the field of self-employment."


The prime minister had on Tuesday asked various government departments and ministries to work on "mission mode" to recruit 10 lakh people in the next one-and-a-half years.

Irani, also the MP from Amethi, said four to five lakh families in her constituency are benefitting from various government schemes.


Asking the party workers to be receptive to people's grievances, she said, "We should be in constant contact with all the beneficiaries and be sensitive to the problems of the poor."


 She also asked party workers, divisional presidents, office-bearers and district working committee members to join the 'Namo' app.

