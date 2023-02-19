Monday, Feb 20, 2023
Internet Shutdowns: Services Restored In Jharkhand's Palamu After Four Days

Two groups had clashed in Palamu district's Panki town over the construction of a decorative gate for Shivratri celebrations, following which internet services were suspended and prohibitory orders imposed on February 15.

Clashes in Jharkhands Palamu
Clashes in Jharkhands Palamu Photo: PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 19 Feb 2023 3:46 pm

After four days of shutdown, internet services in Jharkhand's clash-hit Palamu district were restored on Sunday from 10 am, the police said.

Two groups had clashed in the district's Panki town over the construction of a decorative gate for Shivratri celebrations, following which internet services were suspended and prohibitory orders imposed on February 15. Palamu Superintendent of Police (SP) Chandan Kumar Sinha told PTI that the decision was taken to keep all attempts to circulate misinformation and rumors under check.

"No untoward incident was reported in the last 72 hours from Panki. A meeting is scheduled today, where a decision over the prohibitory orders will be taken," he said. Several people, including a junior police officer and four constables, were injured in the clash that had broken out between members of two communities over the setting up of the gate. Miscreants had also set a cattle shed on fire.

The police had registered an FIR in the case, naming 145 people as accused along with 500 unidentified individuals. As many as 18 people have so far been arrested for their alleged involvement in the ruckus.

(With PTI inputs)

