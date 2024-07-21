National

India Bags Best-Ever 4th Rank In Maths Olympiad 2024; PM Modi Applauds Team

The Indian team won four gold medals, one silver medal, and one honourable mention at the 65th IMO, held in Bath, UK.

Team India at Maths Olympiad 2024
India Bags Best-Ever 4th Rank In Maths Olympiad 2024 | Photo: X/HBCSE
info_icon

A team of six Indian students has secured the country's highest ranking ever at the International Mathematical Olympiad (IMO), finishing fourth globally.

The team won four gold medals, one silver medal, and one honourable mention at the 65th IMO, held in Bath, UK. The IMO is a World Championship Mathematics Competition for High School students. 

In terms of the quantity of gold medals won and the rank attained, this is the best performance by an Indian in IMO since the country’s debut in 1989. India’s previous best rank achieved until 2024 was rank 7, at IMO 1998 and IMO 2001. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed immense joy and pride over India's exceptional performance in the International Maths Olympiad.

Modi wrote on X: It’s a matter of immense joy and pride that India has come 4th in its best-ever performance in the International Maths Olympiad. Our contingent has brought home 4 Golds and one Silver Medal. This feat will inspire several other youngsters and help make mathematics even more popular.

The gold medal was won by four high school students: Rushil Mathur (grade 12), Ananda Bhaduri (grade 12), Kanav Talwar (grade 10), and Adhitya Mangudy (grade 11). Grade 12 student Arjun Gupta took home the silver medal, while Grade 12 student Siddharth Choppara received an honourable mention. 

The US, China, and South Korea took the top three spots, with India closely following with a total score of 167, just one point behind South Korea. The winning team USA’s total score is 192. 

