IndiGo Appoints IATA Chief Willie Walsh As New CEO

IndiGo Appoints IATA Chief Willie Walsh As New CEO

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Pritha Vashishth
Updated on:
Published at:
File photo of an Indigo flight |
File photo of an Indigo flight | Photo: PTI
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • IndiGo Chairman Vikram Singh Mehta described Walsh as “an exceptional global aviation leader with a stellar track record.”

  • Managing Director Rahul Bhatia highlighted Walsh’s “global perspective and operational expertise” as ideal for IndiGo’s current stage of expansion.

  • Walsh will focus on strengthening operational performance, customer experience, network strategy, and building a culture of excellence, innovation and sustainability at India’s largest airline.

InterGlobe Aviation Ltd, the parent company of IndiGo, today announced the appointment of William (Willie) Walsh as its new Chief Executive Officer. The Board approved the move during a meeting held today, making Walsh the first international aviation veteran to helm India’s largest and fastest-growing airline.

The appointment is contingent upon receiving the necessary security clearance from the Ministry of Civil Aviation. Walsh, who currently serves as Director General of the International Air Transport Association (IATA), will step down from that role on 31 July 2026 and is expected to assume charge at IndiGo no later than 3 August 2026.

Walsh brings more than four decades of senior airline leadership experience. He previously served as CEO of British Airways (2005–2011) and later as CEO of International Airlines Group (IAG), the parent of British Airways, Iberia, Aer Lingus, Level and Vueling, from 2011 to 2020. Since April 2021 he has led IATA, representing over 350 airlines worldwide.

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IndiGo Chairman Vikram Singh Mehta welcomed the appointment, stating, “Mr. Walsh is an exceptional global aviation leader with a stellar track record.” Managing Director Rahul Bhatia added, “Mr. Walsh’s combination of global perspective and operational expertise makes him exceptionally suited to lead IndiGo at this pivotal cusp of growth.”

Walsh himself expressed enthusiasm about the role. “I am delighted to lead an airline that has built such a strong foundation and exceptional reputation,” he said. “I look forward to partnering with the entire IndiGo team to build a culture of excellence, innovation, collaboration and sustainable value for all stakeholders as the airline scales up.”

As CEO, Walsh will be responsible for overall management and strategic direction. His mandate includes enhancing operational performance, advancing the airline’s network and commercial strategy, and delivering an even stronger customer experience.

IndiGo currently operates a fleet of more than 400 aircraft, runs over 2,200 daily flights and connects more than 95 domestic and 40 international destinations. The airline carried 124 million passengers in calendar year 2025 and was named the ‘Best Airline in India and South Asia’ by Skytrax at the 2025 World Airline Awards.

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