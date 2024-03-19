National

Indian Weddings: Outrageous, Outlandish, Ostentatious

Dalit grooms are attacked for riding a horse to the bride's house. Then there are top Bollywood stars dancing to the tune of big business. The wedding chasm is widening.

March 19, 2024
Outlook cover: Indian Weddings - Outrageous, Outlandish, Ostentatious
Indian weddings have shifted from being a simple affair to extravagant functions. While in one part of the country, Dalit grooms are attacked for riding a horse to the bride's house, there are top Bollywood stars dancing to the tune of big business at other. The wedding chasm is widening.

