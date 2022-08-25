Thursday, Aug 25, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

India Urges Citizens To Examine Relevant Factors Before Visiting Sri Lanka

The Ministry of External Affairs has cautioned the citizens to consider factors like currency convertibility before visiting Sri Lanka.

External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi
External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 25 Aug 2022 9:00 pm

 India on Thursday urged its nationals planning to visit Sri Lanka to exercise caution and especially called on them to consider factors like currency convertibility and the fuel situation in that country before undertaking any essential travel.

 Sri Lanka has been reeling under a severe shortage of fuel and food in the last few months and the economic crisis has triggered massive protests in Colombo last month. India has extended assistance worth over USD 3.8 billion to Sri Lanka this year to help it deal with the economic crisis.

 "We have been following the developments there. Our understanding is that Indians are still the largest source of tourists for Sri Lanka," External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said.

Related stories

India Cautions Its Citizens Against Visiting Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka: Hope May Be A Firefly But It Has Replaced Darkness Of Last Couple Of Months

Over 23% Of H1-B Visa Petitions Denied In FY2019: External Affairs Ministry

 "As regards to the travel of Indians to Sri Lanka in the current situation, let me emphasize that safety and well-being of Indian nationals during their stay outside India including in Sri Lanka in this particular case, is always of prime interest to us," he said.

 Bagchi was replying to a question on the issue during his weekly media briefing.

 "Our endeavor is to prevent any untoward incidents involving Indians outside India...we would, therefore, encourage Indians to exercise all care and caution while in Sri Lanka. "They should examine all relevant factors including currency convertibility and the fuel situation before undertaking any essential travel to Sri Lanka," Bagchi added.

 To a question on US Deputy Secretary of Treasury Wally Adeyemo's ongoing visit to India, Bagchi said India expects the talks to cover issues like terror financing, and coordination between the two countries in the International Monetary Fund among others.

Tags

National Ministry Of External Affairs Arindam Baghchi Sri Lanka India Economic Crisis
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Open Letter To The Prime Minister

Open Letter To The Prime Minister

Shehnaaz Gill Finally Talks About Sidharth Shukla's Death: I Have Never Tried To Hide My Emotions

Shehnaaz Gill Finally Talks About Sidharth Shukla's Death: I Have Never Tried To Hide My Emotions