'India Rejects China's Criticism Over PM's Visit To Arunachal Pradesh,' says MEA

In response to China's recent comments on the visit of PM Modi to Arunachal Pradesh, the MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated, "We reject China's comments regarding the visit of the Prime Minister to Arunachal Pradesh. Our stance on the matter is clear, and we consider Arunachal Pradesh an integral part of India."
On March 11, China expressed strong displeasure over the visit, stating that it has raised concerns with India regarding the matter. The Chinese response comes in the wake of PM Modi's visit on March 9, during which he inaugurated several development projects, including the Sela Tunnel. This tunnel serves as a crucial all-weather strategic link for Tawang and Kameng districts, situated near the Line of Actual Control (LAC).
Advertisement
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin stated, "The Chinese government has never recognized the so-called Arunachal Pradesh locally set up by India, and we firmly oppose this."
"The area of Zangnan is Chinese territory," Wang said. The Chinese Foreign Minister said, "India’s relevant moves will only complicate the boundary question and disrupt the situation in the border areas between the two countries."
Randhir Jaiswal said, "Objecting to such visits or India's developmental projects does not stand to reason. Further, it will not change the reality that the State of Arunachal Pradesh was, is, and will always be an integral and inalienable part of India. The Chinese side has been made aware of this consistent position on several occasions."
Advertisement
Wang Wenbin added that India's actions would complicate the boundary issue, expressing China's strong dissatisfaction and firm opposition to the leader's visit to the eastern section of the China-India boundary. China claims Arunachal Pradesh as South Tibet and routinely objects to Indian leaders' visits to the state, naming it Zangnan.
India has consistently rejected China's territorial claims over Arunachal Pradesh, maintaining that the state is an integral part of the country. New Delhi also disregarded China's attempt to assign "invented" names to the area, emphasizing that it does not alter the reality.