Saturday, Apr 02, 2022
India Registers 1,260 Fresh Covid-19 Cases, Active Case Graph Continues To Go Down

Covid-19 in India: The death toll from Covid-19 mounted to 5,21,264 with 83 new fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

Covid-19 cases continue to dip in India.(File photo-Representational image) PTI

Updated: 02 Apr 2022 10:19 am

India's virus tally rose to 4,30,27,035 with 1,260 fresh cases being reported in a day, while the number of active infections further declined to 13,445, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on  Saturday.

The death toll from the pandemic climbed to 5,21,264 with 83 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The active cases count comprised 0.03 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate remained at 98.76 per cent, the Health Ministry said.

 A reduction of 227 cases has been recorded in the number of active Covid-19 cases in a span of 24 hours, according to the data.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.24 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 0.23 per cent, according to the Health Ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,24,92,326, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.21 per cent.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 184.52 crore.

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020; 30 lakh on August 23; 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28; 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29; 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed one crore on December 19.

 India crossed the grim milestone of two crore COVID-19 cases on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

The 83 new fatalities include 79 from Kerala.

 A total of 5,21,264 deaths linked to coronavirus have so far been reported in the country. This includes 1,47,785 from Maharashtra, 67,992 from Kerala, 40,054 from Karnataka, 38,025 from Tamil Nadu, 26,153 from Delhi, 23,496 from Uttar Pradesh and 21,197 from West Bengal.

 The Health Ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation. (With PTI inputs)
 

Tags

National India COVID-19 Covid-19 In India Union Health Ministry Active Covid Cases Covid-19 Positivity Rate COVID Fatalities Indian Council Of Medical Research (ICMR) COVID-19 Vaccine COVID Restrictions
