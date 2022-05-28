Saturday, May 28, 2022
India Records 2,685 Daily Covid cases, Kerala Reconciles 32 Previously Unreported Deaths

Active cases rose by 494 in the past 24 deaths, whereas only one death was reported in the same period.

COVID test in Jammu PTI Photo

Updated: 28 May 2022 12:01 pm

India on Saturday reported 2,685 new Covid-19 infections and 33 deaths, according to the Union health ministry's daily update. 

Of the 33 deaths, only one was reported in the past 24 hours in Rajasthan, and rest of the 32 were previously unreported deaths that Kerala reconciled to its death toll.

With Saturday's figures, India's coronavirus infections tally reached 4,31,50,215 and the death toll climbed to 5,24,572.

The number of active cases increased to 16,308, comprising 0.04 per cent of the total infections. An increase of 494 cases was recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The national Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.75 per cent. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.60 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 0.54 per cent.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,26,09,335. The case fatality rate stands at 1.22 per cent.

The cumulative Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide inoculation drive have exceeded 193.13 crore.

(With PTI inputs)

