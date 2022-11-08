Tuesday, Nov 08, 2022
Home National

India Needs Liberal Economic Policy Intending To Provide Benefits To Poor People: Gadkari

Union minister Nitin Gadkari said on Tuesday that India needs a liberal economic policy to benefit its poor.

Updated: 08 Nov 2022 8:38 pm

India needs a liberal economic policy to provide its benefits to poor people of the country, Union minister Nitin Gadkari said on Tuesday.

Addressing the TIOL Awards 2022 event, Gadkari said the economic reforms started by Manmohan Singh as finance minister in 1991 gave a new direction to India.

The road transport and highways minister said the country is indebted to former prime minister Singh for economic reforms.

He recalled that he could raise money to build roads in Maharashtra when he was a minister in Maharashtra in the mid-1990s due to economic reforms initiated by the former prime minister.

Gadkari asserted that liberal economic policy is for farmers and poor people.

He said China is a good example of how liberal economic policy can help in the development of any country. 

