Friday, Feb 24, 2023
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

India Needs A Culture Of Honesty And No Favouritism: Narayana Murthy

Home National

India Needs A Culture Of Honesty And No Favouritism: Narayana Murthy

India needs a culture of honesty, no favoritism, quicker decision-making, and hassle-less transactions to prosper as a country, Infosys co-founder N R Narayana Murthy said on Thursday.

N.R. Narayana Murthy, Infosys
N.R. Narayana Murthy, Infosys Photograph by Getty Images

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 24 Feb 2023 9:25 am

India needs a culture of honesty, no favoritism, quicker decision-making, and hassle-less transactions to prosper as a country, Infosys co-founder N R Narayana Murthy said on Thursday. Speaking at the Asia Economic Dialogue organized by the Ministry of External Affairs here, Murthy said only a small section works hard in the country and a majority of people have not imbibed the culture which is essential to fulfilling the aspirations of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.


"We need to build a culture of quick decision making, quick implementation, hassle-less transactions, honesty in transactions, no favoritism," Murthy said, adding that the only common aspect joining all the developed countries are such cultural attributes. He said both India and China were of the same size in the late 1940s, but the northern neighbor has grown to be six times the size of India courtesy of the culture it has imbibed.


"There is a small section of India which works hard, which is honest, which has the good work ethic, discipline, by and large, this is not the predominant nature," Murthy said. Asking people not to call him an anti-national, he cited an experience of setting up a facility in Shanghai in 2006. He said the mayor of the Chinese city allocated a 25-acre land parcel selected by him the day after it was selected, and such a pace of movement is lacking in India.

Related stories

Infosys Names Shaji Mathew As Group Head Of HR

Moody's Affirms Ratings Of TCS, Infosys With Stable Outlook

Infosys Layoffs To Affect 600 Freshers Who Failed Internal Test: Report


He said corruption is existent at lower levels and added that those in higher levels are very honest."If we want the business people to stay only in India and do everything in India, I think they will be very happy to do. All that we are respectfully requesting is that quick decisions must be taken, they must be implemented quickly and they should be no harassment, no unnecessary hurdle," he said.


He also exhorted youngsters not to indulge in practices like moonlighting or insistence on working from home, saying ethics and laziness need to be given special focus."My fervent desire and humble desire to youngsters is please don't fall into this trap of I will moonlight, I will do work from home, I will come to office three days in a week," he said.

Tags

National India Culture Honesty Infosys Founder N R Narayana Murthy Asia Economic Dialogue Ministry Of External Affairs (MEA)
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

MCD House Chaos: BJP, AAP Members Exchange Blows, Hurl Plastic Bottles; Mayor Alleges BJP Councillors Tried To Attack Her

MCD House Chaos: BJP, AAP Members Exchange Blows, Hurl Plastic Bottles; Mayor Alleges BJP Councillors Tried To Attack Her

Grateful For Operation Ganga But What Lies Ahead?: Ukraine Returnee Indian Students A Year After Russian Invasion

Grateful For Operation Ganga But What Lies Ahead?: Ukraine Returnee Indian Students A Year After Russian Invasion