Indian Navy's New Symbol Inspired By Chhatrapati Shivaji: How It Looks And What It Means

The octagonal shape of the Indian Navy's symbol, with twin golden borders, draws its inspiration from the seal of the great Indian emperor Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

New symbol of Indian Navy.
New symbol of the Indian Navy.

Updated: 02 Sep 2022 12:54 pm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday unveiled the new ensign of the Indian Navy and commissioned INS Vikrant, the country's first indigenously built aircraft carrier, at the Cochin Shipyard. 

In a bid to do away with the “colonial past”, the Saint George’s Cross has been removed from the Indian Navy’s new flag. One of the design elements honours Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the founder of the Maratha kingdom who had a naval fleet.

The National Flag is on the upper canton and the blue octagonal shape encompasses the National Emblem, sitting atop an anchor that depicts steadfastness. This has been superimposed on a shelf depicting the Navy's motto --- "San No Varunah" in Devnagri. 

The octagonal shape represents eight directions symbolising the Indian Navy's multidirectional reach and multi-dimensional operational capability. 

The octagonal shape with twin golden borders draws its inspiration from the seal of the great Indian emperor Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, whose visionary maritime outlook established an incredible naval fleet consisting of 60 fighting ships and approximately 5,000 men.

 

The rising Maratha naval power during Shivaji's rule became the first to secure India's coast against external powers. 

"Till today the Indian naval flags carried a sign of slavery, which has been replaced with a new one inspired by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said before he commissioned INS Vikrant. The old ensign had the red Saint George's Cross, linked to India's colonial past.
 

