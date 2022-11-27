Sunday, Nov 27, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

India Must Utilise G20 Presidency By Focusing On Global Good: PM

The country must make use of its G20 presidency by focusing on global good, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday.

India Must Utilise G20 Presidency By Focusing On Global Good: PM
India Must Utilise G20 Presidency By Focusing On Global Good: PM File Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 27 Nov 2022 12:00 pm

Assuming the G20 presidency is a huge opportunity for India and the country must utilise it by focusing on global good, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday.

India will officially assume the G20 presidency from the current chair Indonesia on December 1.

In his latest monthly radio address, Mann Ki Baat, Modi said that India is capable of providing solutions to the varied challenges being faced globally. 

"India will assume presidentship of powerful grouping G20 on December 1. For India, it is a huge opportunity. India must utilise the opportunity of G20 leadership by focusing on global good and welfare," he said.

The G20 comprises Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the US, and the European Union. 

"Be it peace or unity, sensitivity towards the environment or sustainable development, India has the solution to challenges related to all such things," he said. 

Tags

National Narendra Modi G20 Presidency Global Good Mann Ki Baat
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

ISL 2022-23: Bengaluru Beat Goa 2-0

ISL 2022-23: Bengaluru Beat Goa 2-0

Global Shares Mixed As Investors Eye China Virus Crisis

Global Shares Mixed As Investors Eye China Virus Crisis