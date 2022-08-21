Sunday, Aug 21, 2022
India Logs 11,539 Covid-19 Cases

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 3.75 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 3.88 per cent, the ministry said. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,37,12,218, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.19 per cent.

COVID-19 cases
Covid-19 cases (Representational image)

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 21 Aug 2022 10:51 am

India on Sunday recorded 11,539 fresh coronavirus infections that pushed its tally to 4,43,39,429, while the number of active cases came down to 99,879, according to Union health ministry data.

The toll due to Covid-19 climbed to 5,27,332 with 34 fatalities, including nine deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated. The active cases comprise 0.23 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate stands at 98.59 per cent, the ministry said.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 3.75 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 3.88 per cent, the ministry said. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,37,12,218, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.19 per cent, it said.

So far, 209.67 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered under the nationwide vaccination drive, it added. A total of 88.24 crore Covid-19 tests have been conducted so far, with 3,07,680 conducted in the last 24 hours.

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4, three crore on June 23 last year and four crore on January 25 this year. The 25 new deaths include nine from Delhi, four from Karnataka, three each from Rajasthan and Gujarat, and two each from Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Uttarakhand and West Bengal. 

(With PTI Inputs)

