India on Sunday reported 1,096 new coronavirus infections and 81 new deaths, according to the Union health ministry.

With this, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 4,30,28,131 and death toll climbed to 5,21,345.

Active cases dipped to 13,013, comprising 0.03 per cent of the total infections. The national COVID-19 recovery rate remained at 98.76 per cent.

A reduction of 432 cases was recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

India's COVID-19 tally had surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19, 2020. The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year.

