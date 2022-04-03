Sunday, Apr 03, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

India Reports 1,096 New COVID Cases In 24 Hours, 13% Fall Since Yesterday

Active cases dipped to 13,013, comprising 0.03 per cent of the total infections. The national COVID-19 recovery rate remained at 98.76 per cent.

India Reports 1,096 New COVID Cases In 24 Hours, 13% Fall Since Yesterday
Medics examine patients for COVID 19 PTI Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 03 Apr 2022 12:23 pm

India on Sunday reported 1,096 new coronavirus infections and 81 new deaths, according to the Union health ministry. 

With this, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 4,30,28,131 and death toll climbed to 5,21,345.

Active cases dipped to 13,013, comprising 0.03 per cent of the total infections. The national COVID-19 recovery rate remained at 98.76 per cent.

A reduction of 432 cases was recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

Related stories

Covid Musings: Survival Is The Only Resolution And Celebration

India Registers 1,260 Fresh Covid-19 Cases, Active Case Graph Continues To Go Down

India's COVID-19 tally had surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19, 2020. The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year.

With PTI inputs

Tags

National Rising Covid-19 Cases Covid-19 India COVID-19 COVID Fatalities Covid-19 Positive Active Covid Cases India Covid-19 Vaccination Covid Outbreak India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Kareena Kapoor Khan Jokes That Saif Ali Khan Has Had A Child Every Decade

Kareena Kapoor Khan Jokes That Saif Ali Khan Has Had A Child Every Decade

Metaverse Market May Be Worth $13 Trillion By 2030, Says Citibank; Shiba Inu, Bitcoin Gain

Metaverse Market May Be Worth $13 Trillion By 2030, Says Citibank; Shiba Inu, Bitcoin Gain