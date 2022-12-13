Tuesday, Dec 13, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

India Has Emerged As Number One Soft Power: Rijiju

Home National

India Has Emerged As Number One Soft Power: Rijiju

Kiren Rijiju said that while people see the hard power aspect such as development of infrastructure, science and defence, they tend to forget the cultural revival the country has witnessed due to the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju
Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 13 Dec 2022 2:31 pm

India has seen an "unprecedented" cultural revival in the last eight years and has emerged as the number one soft power, Law Minister Kiren Rijiju said on Tuesday. He also said that while people see the hard power aspect such as development of infrastructure, science and defence, they tend to forget the cultural revival the country has witnessed due to the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

It is time we take note of the cultural revival too which has been "unprecedented" in the last eight years after the BJP came to power, he told reporters here. He said the government has been making efforts to culturally connect various states and regions and the Kashi Tamil Sangamam event is a good example.

The Kashi Tamil Sangamam event is a programme to celebrate, reaffirm and rediscover the age-old links between Tamil Nadu and Varanasi. The union minister said now India has emerged as the number one soft power as the world acknowledges New Delhi's importance. The respect Indians command in foreign lands now is an acknowledgment of its soft power status.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National India Number One Soft Power Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju Development Of Infrastructure Science Defence Hard Power
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

SS Rajamouli’s 'RRR' Nominated For Two Golden Globe Awards

SS Rajamouli’s 'RRR' Nominated For Two Golden Globe Awards

BTS's Kim Seok-Jin Gets New Buzz Cut Ahead Of Military Enlistment

BTS's Kim Seok-Jin Gets New Buzz Cut Ahead Of Military Enlistment