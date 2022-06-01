Wednesday, Jun 01, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

India Facing Wheat Crisis Due To BJP's Faulty Economic Policies: Mamata

She attacked the Centre for demonetisation and demanded that the financial dues of West Bengal be cleared. "The Centre must give us our money else we will say goodbye to BJP. If you can't pay the money to states, you have no right to govern this country," she said.

India Facing Wheat Crisis Due To BJP's Faulty Economic Policies: Mamata
India wheat supply facing a crisis AP Photo/Channi Anand

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 01 Jun 2022 1:44 pm

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday alleged that the country is facing a crisis in wheat supply due to the Centre's mismanagement of the economy.

Calling the BJP-led Union government "adulterated", she said faulty decisions such as demonetisation have broken the country's economic backbone and led to a rise in unemployment across the nation.

Related stories

Govt For Ensuring Strict Compliance Of Provisions In Wheat Export Registration Process

"The Centre is not providing us wheat. It claims it doesn't have wheat for distribution. There is a scarcity of wheat across the country...the crisis is due to faulty economic policies of the BJP-led government at the Centre," she said while addressing a TMC party workers' meeting in Bankura district.

She attacked the Centre for demonetisation and demanded that the financial dues of West Bengal be cleared. "The Centre must give us our money else we will say goodbye to BJP. If you can't pay the money to states, you have no right to govern this country," she said.

Banerjee wondered where "has all the cash gone'' post demonetisation and alleged it was a major scam. "Demonetisation was a major scam. What did we achieve through it? Where has all the cash gone?" she said. The feisty TMC boss alleged that the Centre was selling the country's assets such as Indian Railways and insurance.

"The BJP is busy selling the country's assets, be it Railways, insurance etc.  Everything is being sold. This is how they are managing the economy. It is the most incompetent party the country has ever seen. It would be good for the country if they are defeated in the next Lok Sabha polls," she added.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National India Facing Wheat Crisis BJP Faulty Economic Policies Mamata Attacked Centre Financial Dues TMC
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Check Out KK's Evergreen Tamil Hits, From 'Uyirin Uyire' To 'Appadi Podu'

Check Out KK's Evergreen Tamil Hits, From 'Uyirin Uyire' To 'Appadi Podu'

Singer KK Dies At 53 While Performing In Kolkata

Singer KK Dies At 53 While Performing In Kolkata