Thursday, Jun 23, 2022
India Deploys Team At Kabul, Re-establishes Diplomatic Presence In Kabul

After the withdrawal of its officials from the embassy in August last year, India has re-established its diplomatic presence in Kabul with the deployment of a "technical team" to the embassy in Kabul.

Afghan personnel arrive at the site of an attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, Wednesday AP Photo

Updated: 23 Jun 2022 9:55 pm

India on Thursday re-established its diplomatic presence in Kabul as it deployed a "technical team" in its embassy in the Afghan capital. India had withdrawn its officials from its embassy after the Taliban seized power last August. 


"In order to closely monitor and coordinate the efforts of various stakeholders for the effective delivery of humanitarian assistance and in continuation of our engagement with the Afghan people, an Indian technical team has reached Kabul today and has been deployed in our embassy there," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

"Recently, another Indian team had visited Kabul to oversee the delivery operations of our humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan and met with senior members of the Taliban," it said in a statement. The MEA said an assessment of the security situation was also carried out during the visit of that team. "Our longstanding links with Afghan society and our development partnership including humanitarian assistance for the people of Afghanistan will continue to guide our approach going forward," the MEA said. 

