Saturday, May 28, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

India Slams Islamic Group's Comments On Yasin Malik's Ruling, Says 'Unacceptable'

External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said the world seeks 'zero tolerance' against terrorism and urged the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) not to justify it in any manner.

India Slams Islamic Group's Comments On Yasin Malik's Ruling, Says 'Unacceptable'
Yasin Malik

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 28 May 2022 9:52 am

India on Friday described as "unacceptable" the comments made by OIC-IPHRC (Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission) criticising New Delhi for the court ruling against Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik. 

External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said the world seeks "zero tolerance" against terrorism and urged the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) not to justify it in any manner.

"India finds unacceptable the comments made by OIC-IPHRC today criticising India for the judgement in the case of Yasin Malik," Bagchi said. 

"Through these comments, OIC-IPHRC has implicitly expressed support for the terrorist activities of Yasin Malik, which were documented and presented in the court," he said.

Related stories

Yasin Malik Terror Funding Case:10 Held For Stone Pelting, Raising Anti-National Slogans In Srinagar

J-K: Clashes Erupt In Maisuma Ahead Of Court Verdict On Yasin Malik In Terror Funding Case

Terror Funding: Delhi Court Awards Life Imprisonment To Yasin Malik

Bagchi was responding to media queries regarding the comments made by the OIC-IPHRC on the judgement of an NIA court against Malik.

"The world seeks zero tolerance of terrorism and we urge OIC not to justify it in any manner," the spokesperson said.

A special NIA court this week awarded a life sentence to Malik in a terror-funding case

Tags

National Kashmiri Separatist Leader Yasin Malik Yasin Malik OIC-IPHRC Kashmir Terrorism Terrorism Terrorists External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi Arindam Bagchi Life Sentence
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Why The World Can't Buy Peace With McDonalds' Burgers Anymore

Why The World Can't Buy Peace With McDonalds' Burgers Anymore

Silambarasan Shares an Update On Father T Rajendar's Health

Silambarasan Shares an Update On Father T Rajendar's Health