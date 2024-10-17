'As We Said...': India Hits Back After Trudeau's 'No Proof, Only Intelligence' Remark

Amid the diplomatic showdown between India and Canada, New Delhi's latest statement says that Canada has no proof or evidence against its "credible allegations" against India.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who sat before the Commission of Inquiry regarding the ongoing investigation into foreign interference during the Canadian elections in 2019 and 2021, Trudeau admitted that Canada only had "intelligence, not evidence" regarding India's involvement.
"I was briefed on the fact that there was intelligence from Canada, and possibly from Five Eyes allies that made it fairly clear, incredibly clear, that India was involved in this… Agents of the Government of India were involved in the killing of a Canadian on Canadian soil,” said the Liberal Party leader.
In response to this, India once again reiterated its stance from September 2023 and stated that Canada has no proof against New Delhi and its alleged involvement in the killing of Khalistan separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.
"What we have heard today only confirms what we have been saying consistently all along - Canada has presented us no evidence whatsoever in support of the serious allegations that it has chosen to level against India and Indian diplomats," said MEA.
"The responsibility for the damage that this cavalier behaviour has caused to India-Canada relations lies with Prime Minister Trudeau alone," the Indian government added further.