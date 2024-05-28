National

Incessant Rains Disrupt Life In Kerala, Submerge Kochi Roads

Many narrow lanes and busy roads in Kochi and adjacent areas were submerged due to continuous downpour since early morning.

Incessant rains in Kerala
info_icon

After a brief lull, incessant rains accompanied by gusty winds pounded several parts of Kerala on Tuesday, disrupting normal life.

Many narrow lanes and busy roads in Kochi and adjacent areas were submerged due to continuous downpour since early morning.

People could not venture out of their homes in many areas of the port city as roads were flooded. Vehicles were seen moving at snail's pace on highways following the rains.

Normal life was hit in the Kakkanad-Infopark and Aluva-Edappally areas due to waterlogging.

The city and rural areas of the capital district of Thiruvananthapuram witnessed heavy rains since Monday night.

Trees were uprooted and streams were overflowing in villages of Thiruvananthapuram district.

In nearby Neyyattinkara, a house was severely damaged after an uprooted tree fell on it during heavy rains accompanied by winds.

Nedumangadu, Neyyattinkara, Kattakkada, and Amboori areas, located in the high ranges of the district, received widespread rainfall.

According to locals, a portion of a hill behind the famous Bali mandapam at Papanasam in nearby Varkala caved in because of heavy rains.

The eco-tourism centre in hill station Ponmudi was closed following bad weather.

With heavy rains continuing to lash rural areas of Thiruvananthapuram, the shutters of Aruvikkara dam here have been raised up to 90 cm, district authorities said.

As the shutters would be raised up to 150 cm in the wake of the intense downpour, people living nearby are advised to remain vigilant, they added.

High tides and rough seas were reported in coastal areas, posing a threat to fishing vessels in these areas of the state.

Two incidents of boat capsizing were also reported off the coasts of Muthalapozhi fishing hamlet, located about 30 kilometres away from here.

In one incident, a fisherman died after his boat overturned due to high tidal waves this morning.

Three others, who also fell into the sea, were rescued and rushed to a nearby hospital, police said.

According to the latest update from the Indian Meteorological Department, moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorm and gusty wind speeds reaching upto 40 kmph is likely to occur at one or two places in Ernakulam and Kozhikode districts on Tuesday.

Moderate rainfall is expected at one or two places in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Thrissur, and Malappuram districts, while isolated light rainfall is predicted in Palakkad and Kannur districts, it said.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Pune Porsche Crash: Doctor Accused Of Replacing Blood Sample Was Made Forensics HOD At Insistence Of Minister And MLA, Claims Hospital Dean
  2. 15 Injured As Heap Of Firecrackers Explodes During Lord Jagannath's Festival In Puri
  3. Pune Porsche Crash: Digital Recreation Of Accident Scene In The Works, Police To Use AI Tools
  4. Bihar Student Death: 5 More Suspects Identified In Murder Of Patna College Student
  5. Mumbai Local Train Services To Be Halted Amid Central Railways' Mega Block, 930 Trains Cancelled | Details
Entertainment News
  1. Did Jitendra Kumar Have A Fallout With The Makers Of 'Panchayat'? Actor Reveals 'There Was Misunderstanding'
  2. Natasha Stankovic Shares First Post Amid Rumours Of Divorce From Hardik Pandya - View Pic Inside
  3. ‘Star Wars: The Acolyte’: Chewbacca Steals The Show At London Premiere – View Pics
  4. ‘Moana 2’ Teaser Review: Dwayne Johnson Is Back As The Demigod Maui And With Auli’i Cravalho, He Promises To Steal Your Hearts
  5. ‘Wolfs’ Trailer Review: George Clooney And Brad Pitt’s Comedic Timing Will Get You ROFL
Sports News
  1. Riyan Parag Declares: "You'll Have To Pick Me For Team India Eventually"
  2. Anderson Retirement: Lyon Stunned, Believes Veteran 'Still England's Best Bowler'
  3. T20 World Cup Preview, Part 2: Seeds Of Success Sown In 2007 - Trip Down Memory Lane
  4. Rodrygo Hits Out At Madrid Exit Speculation Ahead Of Mbappe Switch
  5. Euro 2024: Mbappe's Madrid Move Nears But Deschamps Focused On France Collective
World News
  1. South Korea Says North Korea Has Fired Barrage Of Missiles Toward Its Eastern Waters
  2. From Fitness Freak To Stabbing Spree Maniac; Everything About Jared Ravizza
  3. Virgin Atlantic Flight Makes Emergency Landing In Edinburgh After Mid-Flight Nose Gear Complications
  4. France Next To Recognise Palestine? Macron Offers 'Prospect', Urges Palestinian Authority For Reforms
  5. Bette Nash, World's Longest-Serving Flight Attendant, Dies At 88 After 70-Year Career With American Airlines
Latest Stories
  1. England Vs Pakistan Report, 3rd T20I: Match Called Off Due To Rain In Cardiff
  2. Lok Sabha Election 2024: Congress, BJP Fall Short In Fielding Women Candidates Despite Bold Promises
  3. Pune Porsche Crash: Maha Congress Alleges Role Of MLA's Son; Seeks CBI Probe And Resignation Of Fadnavis
  4. Sports News Highlights: Iga Swiatek Pips Naomi Osaka In French Open Thriller
  5. Malayalam Filmmaker Omar Lulu Slammed With Sexual Assault Charges, Kochi Police Files FIR
  6. Elections 2024: 'Who Needs Cameras For Meditation,' Says Mamata In Dig At PM; Shah Challenges RaGa To 'Touch' Adivasi Quota
  7. French Open 2024, Day 2 Recap: Nadal Bids Goodbye To Roland Garros; Medvedev Survives Scare To Progress