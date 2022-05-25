Wednesday, May 25, 2022
In UP Assembly, BJP MLA Urges Govt To Resolve Woes Of Farmers, Homebuyers In Noida, Gr Noida

The twin-cities of Noida and Greater Noida in Gautam Buddh Nagar district witness frequent protests and demonstrations by farmers and homebuyers.

In UP Assembly, BJP MLA Urges Govt To Resolve Woes Of Farmers, Homebuyers In Noida, Gr Noida

Updated: 25 May 2022 8:37 pm

BJP leader and Jewar MLA Dhirendra Singh has urged his party-led Uttar Pradesh government to resolve the issues of farmers and homebuyers in Noida and Greater Noida.

Singh raised the issues of farmers and homebuyers in the ongoing state assembly session in Lucknow on Tuesday, and highlighted the “anomalies” and “injustice” done to them during the previous Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party governments.

"I want the (BJP) government to wash off the sins of the previous governments. The CAG has highlighted Rs 30,000 crore scam in the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) and scam worth thousands of crores in the New Okhla Industrial Development Authority (NOIDA). These were scams done on the lands of simple, poor farmers,” Singh said.

The second-term legislature, who played a key role in negotiating with villagers the land acquisition deal for the upcoming Rs 29,560 crore Noida International Airport in his constituency, also slammed the opposition parties over their claims of being well-wishers of farmers.

"I want the long-pending problems of the people of my district to be resolved by my government. The way the builders have entangled buyers (of homes), the problems of such homebuyers needs to be addressed,” the Jewar MLA said.

The twin-cities of Noida and Greater Noida in Gautam Buddh Nagar district witness frequent protests and demonstrations by farmers and homebuyers.

The farmers are peeved over inadequate compensation given to them in lieu of their land acquired by the state government in the past. The homebuyers lament the delay in delivery of their flats, many of which are pending for several years.

(With PTI inputs)

