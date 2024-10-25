National

In Jagti's Kashmiri Pandit Camp, An Air Of Despair And A Sense Of Betrayal

The Kashmiri Pandit families in this Jammu camp feel that their plight has been overlooked, with promises often unfulfilled.

Kashmir Pandit in Jammu
A Kashmiri Pandit who found asylum in Jammu, now living with his third generation Photo: SURESH K PANDEY
info_icon

As the morning sun spread on the sprawling housing blocks at Jagti, a Kashmiri pandit colony not very far from Nagrota in Jammu, Ravi Kumar Kaul stood in the modest balcony of his government-allotted home. He observed every passerby, yet was lost in his own reflections.

Few feet away, an iron gate that served as the primary entrance to this quaint settlement of Kashmiri Hindu migrants stood shut, apparently  for security reasons. Inside, the atmosphere seemed heavy with unspoken anguish.

Polling officials and police walk on a wooden bridge towards a polling station in the interior of Dal Lake - Associated Press
The Fragmented Political Landscape Of Jammu And Kashmir

BY Tehleel Sathoo

Kaul speaks to us on the shadows of memories intertwined with the harsh realities of daily life at Jagti, where over 4,000 families are temporarily accommodated by the government.

"For nearly 35 years, we have moved between cramped tents, rented homes, and eventually lodged in small flats. Each day, the transitions are a poignant reminder of the lost paradise of Kashmir, our ancestors' homes, bungalows, and land," he said.

A Kashmiri Pandit family
A Kashmiri Pandit family Photo: SURESH K PANDEY
info_icon

"After militancy peaked, killing on the streets increased and threats written on small posters were pasted on our doors, asking us to leave or take dead bodies. We left everything and fled to Jammu," he added.

His father Nand Lal Kaul, who was in the government service, had a nameplate outside their four-storey bungalow identifying him as Kashmiri pandit. This made the house a target of stone-pelting, sloganeering and threats. Finally, the family—his two elder brothers and a sister whose marriage was on the cards—left everything to take shelter in Jammu.

“We had to leave everything behind. My father had purchased various items for my sister's wedding and dowry. However, we weren't able to bring even a broom due to the death threats we began receiving from the militants," he says.

Kaul was about 20 years old when the family faced the forced exodus from Srinagar town.

"During our time in Jammu, we initially found refuge at Geeta Bhawan, which served as a shelter for numerous migrant families from Kashmir. After that, we relocated to tents in Muthi. These were single-sheet tents that offered little relief from the hot summer temperatures, as there were no fans or air conditioning available. The limited space made cooking quite challenging, adding to the difficulties of daily living in such conditions.

Eventually, we found a single-room private rental, where my entire family, including my sister and brothers, shared one common room. Our living conditions were quite pitiable throughout this period," narrates Kaul.

About 10 years back, Kaul occupied the allotted house at Jagti.

Ashok Kumar Raina: “The BJP could become our A1 team if we get more seats in Kashmir” - Yasir Iqbal
The AIP's Kashmiri Pandit Contestant

BY Naseer Ganai

His neighbours P. N. Bhat,Bansi Lal Kaul, Sanjokta Raina, and Reenu Razdan also wear scars from the exodus.

"Fate has dealt us a harsh blow, compounded by the actions of successive governments, at the centre and dispensations in the state. Political parties treated Kashmiri Pandits as mere playthings, manipulating our emotions with promises of financial packages, jobs and a safe return to Kashmir. With each election we held on to hopes for improvement, yet our situation has only deteriorated,“ said Sanjokta Raina.

The families feel that their plight has been overlooked, with promises often unfulfilled. This sense of betrayal underscores the ongoing struggles faced by the community.

Reena Razdan points to the poor quality of construction of their houses, with leaking roofs and taps, and water logging in and around the colony. Waterlogging in the monsoons means that snakes sometimes slither into their homes. The water supply to the families is highly contaminated and erratic, and transport and health services are utterly deficient.

The houses where the families are lodged are on allotment/lease basis, and are not in their name. But they require maintenance every year to keep them worthy of living in.

The abrogation of Article 370 has also not made any difference to their lives. Militancy in Kashmir may have abated, yet there is no hope of them returning to Kashmir.

Sanjokta Raina says, "There has been a whole generational shift. Many Muslim families, once integral to the region's composite culture, have also undergone profound psychological changes. The reintegration of Kashmiri Pandits after a 35-year gap presents a new challenge, though some Muslim families still feel for us.”

null - Illustration: Vikas Thakur
In Ideological Battleground Kulgam, A Women’s Gym Takes The Limelight

BY Naseer Ganai

Additionally, the "Modi government is actively working to rehabilitate migrant Hindus", he says.

"We are grateful to Dr. Manmohan Singh and former Jammu and Kashmir Governor Jagmohan for their significant contributions to our cause. In contrast, we feel deeply let down by Prime Minister Modi and the BJP, as they have not provided the support we needed. Without the assistance of Jammu’s Dogra community, we would have struggled to cope with the trauma of our migration," Reena Razdan laments.

“We now live at God’s mercy,” said Bhushan Lal Bhat, summarising the conversation.

Nagrota is a town situated on National Highway 44, nestled between Jammu city and Udhampur, along the banks of the River Tawi. Here, the Pandit migrant settlement of Jagti stretches along the national highway.

Nagrota is the first shrine for Shri Mata Vaishno Devi pilgrims. The Kol-Kandoli temple is a must for completing the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi pilgrimage.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2 Live Score: IND Eye Big, Long Batting Outing In Pune
  2. India Vs New Zealand, 2nd Test Day 2 Live Streaming: Check Hourly Pune Weather Forecast
  3. PAK Vs ENG, 3rd Test: Smith Happy To 'Revert Pressure' Onto Pakistan In Final Test
  4. Sri Lanka Vs West Indies, 3rd ODI Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch SL Vs WI Match On TV And Online
  5. United States Vs Scotland, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two - Houston Live Streaming: When Where To Watch On TV And Online
Football News
  1. Europa League: Richarlison's Penalty Goal Helps Tottenham Hotspur Beat AZ Alkmaar 1-0
  2. Europa League: Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahce Play Out 1-1 Draw With Manchester United
  3. Panathinaikos 1-4 Chelsea: Joao Felix Shines With Double In UEFA Conference League Victory In Athens
  4. Roberto Mancini Parts Ways With Saudi Arabia National Football Team As Head Coach
  5. Arsenal Vs Liverpool, Premier League: Preview, What To Expect, Players To Watch Out
Tennis News
  1. Maria Sharapova, Bryan Brothers Elected To International Tennis Hall of Fame
  2. Ex-Uruguay Forward Diego Forlan To Make Professional Tennis Debut, Aged 45
  3. Novak Djokovic Withdraws From ATP Paris Masters 2024 - Read Statement
  4. Billie Jean King Cup Finals: Raducanu 'Doing What She Can' To Be Fit Malaga Showpiece
  5. Dominic Thiem: Austrian Ends Career With First-Round Loss At Vienna Open
Hockey News
  1. To Hockey, With Love: How Delhi Took To Return Of International Action At Grand Old Stadium
  2. IND 5-3 GER, 2nd Hockey Test: Germany Coach 'Disappointed With Clock' After Penalty Shootout Controversy
  3. India 5-3 Germany Hockey Highlights: GER Win Penalty Shootout To Clinch Series After IND Claim Match 2 Via Second-Half Heroics
  4. IND 5-3 GER, 2nd Hockey Test: India Win Match; Germany Take Series Via Penalty Shootout Thriller
  5. Rani Rampal Announces Retirement From International Hockey, Set to Start Coaching Career

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Disengagement Of Indian, Chinese Troops From Demchok & Depsang Begins Days After LAC Patrolling Deal
  2. Cyclone Dana LIVE Updates: Heavy Shower, Gusty Winds In Odisha, Trees Uprooted; Rain Lashes Bengal As Well
  3. Two Porters, Two Soldiers Killed In Militant Attack In Kashmir’s Baramulla; LG Orders To Neutralise Attackers
  4. My Friend, Ratan Sir
  5. In Jagti's Kashmiri Pandit Camp, An Air Of Despair And A Sense Of Betrayal
Entertainment News
  1. The Fable Review: Raam Reddy’s Sublime Second Feature Glides Between The Real And Dreamlike
  2. Tarzan Series Actor Ron Ely Dies At 86, Daughter Confirms With An Emotional Note
  3. Archiving the Death of Democracy: How ‘Jamoora’ Does What No Indian Film Has
  4. Girls Will Be Girls Review: Shuchi Talati’s Tense, Razor-sharp Debut Slices Through Control And Freedom
  5. How Wim Wenders’ Perfect Days Romanticises Poverty
US News
  1. Kamala Harris CNN Town Hall: Ending The War In Gaza, New Generation Of Leadership & Other Key Takeaways
  2. US Elections 2024: Early Voting Trends, Endorsements, And Intense Campaigning | Key Highlights
  3. Central Park Five Sue Donald Trump Over False 'Pled Guilty' Remarks | About The Case
  4. US Helicopter Crash Kills 4, Destroys Radio Tower
  5. Donald Trump Serves Fries At McDonald's While Campaigning In Pennsylvania; Takes Jab At Harris | All About It
World News
  1. Canada To Reduce New Immigrants In Next 2 Years After Trudeau's Plan Fails
  2. Turkiye Strikes Kurdish Militant Targets In Syria, Iraq For Second Day
  3. Hurricane Kristy Strengthens Into Category 5 Storm In Pacific Ocean
  4. BRICS Summit 2024: Russia, China Push For Alternative Payment System
  5. US Confirms North Korea Troops In Russia, South Korea Deems Move As 'Grave Escalation' | What We Know
Latest Stories
  1. Cyclone Dana LIVE Updates: Heavy Shower, Gusty Winds In Odisha, Trees Uprooted; Rain Lashes Bengal As Well
  2. United States Vs Scotland, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two - Houston Live Streaming: When Where To Watch On TV And Online
  3. Sri Lanka Vs West Indies, 3rd ODI Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch SL Vs WI Match On TV And Online
  4. To Hockey, With Love: How Delhi Took To Return Of International Action At Grand Old Stadium
  5. Today's Horoscope For October 25, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  6. In Jagti's Kashmiri Pandit Camp, An Air Of Despair And A Sense Of Betrayal
  7. Two Porters, Two Soldiers Killed In Militant Attack In Kashmir’s Baramulla; LG Orders To Neutralise Attackers
  8. India Vs New Zealand, 2nd Test Day 2 Live Streaming: Check Hourly Pune Weather Forecast