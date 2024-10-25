In Jagti's Kashmiri Pandit Camp, An Air Of Despair And A Sense Of Betrayal

As the morning sun spread on the sprawling housing blocks at Jagti, a Kashmiri pandit colony not very far from Nagrota in Jammu, Ravi Kumar Kaul stood in the modest balcony of his government-allotted home. He observed every passerby, yet was lost in his own reflections.
Few feet away, an iron gate that served as the primary entrance to this quaint settlement of Kashmiri Hindu migrants stood shut, apparently for security reasons. Inside, the atmosphere seemed heavy with unspoken anguish.
Kaul speaks to us on the shadows of memories intertwined with the harsh realities of daily life at Jagti, where over 4,000 families are temporarily accommodated by the government.
"For nearly 35 years, we have moved between cramped tents, rented homes, and eventually lodged in small flats. Each day, the transitions are a poignant reminder of the lost paradise of Kashmir, our ancestors' homes, bungalows, and land," he said.
"After militancy peaked, killing on the streets increased and threats written on small posters were pasted on our doors, asking us to leave or take dead bodies. We left everything and fled to Jammu," he added.
His father Nand Lal Kaul, who was in the government service, had a nameplate outside their four-storey bungalow identifying him as Kashmiri pandit. This made the house a target of stone-pelting, sloganeering and threats. Finally, the family—his two elder brothers and a sister whose marriage was on the cards—left everything to take shelter in Jammu.
“We had to leave everything behind. My father had purchased various items for my sister's wedding and dowry. However, we weren't able to bring even a broom due to the death threats we began receiving from the militants," he says.
Kaul was about 20 years old when the family faced the forced exodus from Srinagar town.
"During our time in Jammu, we initially found refuge at Geeta Bhawan, which served as a shelter for numerous migrant families from Kashmir. After that, we relocated to tents in Muthi. These were single-sheet tents that offered little relief from the hot summer temperatures, as there were no fans or air conditioning available. The limited space made cooking quite challenging, adding to the difficulties of daily living in such conditions.
Eventually, we found a single-room private rental, where my entire family, including my sister and brothers, shared one common room. Our living conditions were quite pitiable throughout this period," narrates Kaul.
About 10 years back, Kaul occupied the allotted house at Jagti.
His neighbours P. N. Bhat,Bansi Lal Kaul, Sanjokta Raina, and Reenu Razdan also wear scars from the exodus.
"Fate has dealt us a harsh blow, compounded by the actions of successive governments, at the centre and dispensations in the state. Political parties treated Kashmiri Pandits as mere playthings, manipulating our emotions with promises of financial packages, jobs and a safe return to Kashmir. With each election we held on to hopes for improvement, yet our situation has only deteriorated,“ said Sanjokta Raina.
The families feel that their plight has been overlooked, with promises often unfulfilled. This sense of betrayal underscores the ongoing struggles faced by the community.
Reena Razdan points to the poor quality of construction of their houses, with leaking roofs and taps, and water logging in and around the colony. Waterlogging in the monsoons means that snakes sometimes slither into their homes. The water supply to the families is highly contaminated and erratic, and transport and health services are utterly deficient.
The houses where the families are lodged are on allotment/lease basis, and are not in their name. But they require maintenance every year to keep them worthy of living in.
The abrogation of Article 370 has also not made any difference to their lives. Militancy in Kashmir may have abated, yet there is no hope of them returning to Kashmir.
Sanjokta Raina says, "There has been a whole generational shift. Many Muslim families, once integral to the region's composite culture, have also undergone profound psychological changes. The reintegration of Kashmiri Pandits after a 35-year gap presents a new challenge, though some Muslim families still feel for us.”
Additionally, the "Modi government is actively working to rehabilitate migrant Hindus", he says.
"We are grateful to Dr. Manmohan Singh and former Jammu and Kashmir Governor Jagmohan for their significant contributions to our cause. In contrast, we feel deeply let down by Prime Minister Modi and the BJP, as they have not provided the support we needed. Without the assistance of Jammu’s Dogra community, we would have struggled to cope with the trauma of our migration," Reena Razdan laments.
“We now live at God’s mercy,” said Bhushan Lal Bhat, summarising the conversation.
Nagrota is a town situated on National Highway 44, nestled between Jammu city and Udhampur, along the banks of the River Tawi. Here, the Pandit migrant settlement of Jagti stretches along the national highway.
Nagrota is the first shrine for Shri Mata Vaishno Devi pilgrims. The Kol-Kandoli temple is a must for completing the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi pilgrimage.