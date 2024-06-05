National

IMD Predicts Light-rain In Delhi Today, No Major Relief From Sweltering Heat

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said the maximum temperature in Delhi will stay in the range of 42–45 degrees Celsius.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday predicted light rain for Delhi. The MeT has also predicted heatwave-like conditions in certain areas of Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan.

IMD also said there will be heavy rainfall over West Bengal, Assam, Meghalaya, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala.

"Heat wave conditions are very likely in isolated pockets of East Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, and Bihar during June 5–9 in Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, Rajasthan on June 5; Odisha on June 5 and 6, 2024," IMD said.

The weather department said Delhi is likely to receive light rain with thunderstorms until Friday. The rain is expected to bring some relief from the sweltering heat in the national capital.

However, the maximum temperature in the national capital will stay in the range of 42–45 degrees Celsius, as predicted by IMD.

The IMD has also issued a heavy rain alert on Wednesday for parts of Northeast India, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Karnataka, with a chance of thunder and lightning.

IMD said Sikkim, Assam, and Maharashtra may see light and severe rainfall, while certain areas of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Kerala, Lakshadweep, and Odisha are warned of heavy rainfall and thunderstorms.

IMD also said West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, South Madhya Pradesh, and the Western Himalayas are expected to receive light to moderate rainfall, with rain also likely in various areas of Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, and Haryana.

"Isolated light rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning & gusty winds (30-40 kmph) are very likely over Bihar, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal and Isolated to scattered light/moderate rain over Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Vidarbha, Madhya Pradesh during next 7 days,"it said.

