Heatwave: Delhi's Logs Over 47 Deg C Again, Alert In Hilltown Shimla, Schools Closed In Several States

Heatwave Kills Man In Rajasthan: Amid mercury soaring high, heatwave in Rajasthan's Kota claimed the life of a man from Uttar Pradesh, police said. The body of a 44-year-old man identified as Mahendra Kushwah, a resident of Hathras in Uttar Pradesh, was found near a hotel at Bajaria in Dadwada, on Sunday evening, the police added. Prima facie Kushwah was hit by the heatwave on Sunday and died, however, the exact cause of death would be clear after the postmortem report, as per the police.