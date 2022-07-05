Tuesday, Jul 05, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

IMD Issues Heavy Rainfall Alert For Maharashtra As Kundalika River Crosses Danger Mark

Following the issuance of an orange alert in Maharashtra by the IMD, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has instructed the state officials to take measures to prevent any loss of life or property.

undefined
Rain clouds (Representative image) PTI Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 05 Jul 2022 12:49 pm

The IMD on Tuesday issued a heavy rainfall alert for Maharashtra over the next four days, following which Chief Minister Eknath Shinde directed the state administration officials to take precautions and ensure there is no loss of life or property.

 The Kundalika River in Raigad district, located near Mumbai, has crossed the danger mark, as per an official statement. Mumbai and some of its neighboring districts witnessed heavy rains and flooding on Tuesday morning.

The IMD has issued an 'orange alert' for the south Konkan region and Goa and a 'yellow alert' for the north Konkan, north-central, and south-central Maharashtra and Marathwada regions.

 The MeT department issues four color-coded predictions based on the prevailing weather systems. The green color indicates no warning, yellow is to keep a watch, orange is to stay alert, while red means a warning and that action needs to be taken.

Related stories

Eknath Shinde As Maharashtra CM Shows BJP Never Craves Power: Party's Political Resolution

Eknath Shinde's New Govt In Maharashtra ‘Unethical And Undemocratic’: Mamata Banerjee

Heavy Rains In Kerala, Orange Alert Issued In Five Districts

The Marathwada region is likely to witness thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, heavy rain, and gusty winds with a speed of 40-50 km/h, the IMD said.  The Chief Minister's Office in a statement said CM Shinde is in touch with collectors of Thane, Raigad, Palghar, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg districts. The National Disaster Response Force has also been asked to remain alert.

“The situation in Mumbai is also being closely monitored,” it said. The Kundalika River in Raigad has crossed the danger mark. The water level of the Amba, Savitri, Patalganga, Ulhas, and Gadhi rivers was a little less than the danger mark, it said.

In view of the increasing rains and flood-like situation, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has held discussions with Chief Secretary Manu Kumar Srivastava. Guardian secretaries have been asked to reach their districts and monitor the situation,” the statement said. 

 “Instructions have been issued that there should be no loss of life or property in view of the heavy rainfall and flood-like situation. The chief minister is in touch with collectors of all districts in the Konkan region,” it said. Officials of the water resource department have been asked to remain alert and take necessary precautions in view of the heavy rains, it said.

 People, especially in Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri, and Kolhapur, where the rainfall intensity is more, should be alerted about floods in advance, statement said. 

Tags

National Orange Alert National Disaster Response Force Kundalika River Yellow Alert Thunderstorms
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Udaipur Killing: Curfew Relaxed For 12 Hours As Situation Normalises, Internet Remains Suspended

Udaipur Killing: Curfew Relaxed For 12 Hours As Situation Normalises, Internet Remains Suspended

'Texas Chainsaw' Star Alexandra Daddario Marries Boyfriend In New Orleans

'Texas Chainsaw' Star Alexandra Daddario Marries Boyfriend In New Orleans