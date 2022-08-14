Sunday, Aug 14, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

If Required, Portfolios Can Be Exchanged With Eknath Shinde Camp Ahead Of Next Maharashtra Cabinet Expansion: Devendra Fadnavis

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday allocated cabinet portfolios to 18 new ministers, keeping Urban Development and 11 other ministries with himself while giving the crucial Home department to Devendra Fadnavis.

Devendra Fadnavis. (File photo)
Devendra Fadnavis. (File photo) PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 14 Aug 2022 7:55 pm

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Eknath Shinde camp can exchange some portfolios ahead of the next cabinet expansion if needed.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday allocated cabinet portfolios to 18 new ministers, keeping Urban Development and 11 other ministries with himself while giving the crucial Home department to Fadnavis.

Related stories

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Allocates Portfolios; BJP Bags Key Ministries, Devendra Fadnavis Gets Home & Finance

Devendra Fadnavis Gets Finance, Home Ministry; Shinde Keeps Urban Development To Himself

Women Will Be Inducted In Maharashtra Cabinet In Next Expansion: Devendra Fadnavis

Fadnavis will also handle Finance and Planning, another key department, a statement from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said.

“There is no dispute between the BJP and CM Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena over the portfolio distribution. If required, we can exchange some portfolios ahead of the next cabinet expansion,” said Fadnavis.

He was responding to a query about himself and Shinde holding several portfolios among themselves. Maharashtra cabinet's maximum allowed strength is 43. 

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

National Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) Chief Minister Eknath Shinde Cabinet Portfolios Urban Development Chief Minister's Office (CMO) CM Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

We The People: Andhra Pradesh Man's Efforts To Revive A 300-year-old Organic Toy Industry

We The People: Andhra Pradesh Man's Efforts To Revive A 300-year-old Organic Toy Industry

The White Woman And The Indian Man In Bollywood Movies

The White Woman And The Indian Man In Bollywood Movies