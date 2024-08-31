IAS Officer Dharmendra Appointed As New Chief Secretary Of Delhi Govt

Senior IAS officer Dharmendra, from the 1989 AGMUT batch, was appointed as the new chief secretary of the Delhi government on Saturday.
According to an order issued by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, Dharmendra, currently posted as the chief secretary of Arunachal Pradesh, will take over the new charge with effect from September 1 or from the date of his joining, whichever is later.
Incumbent Naresh Kumar, who was given two extensions in the past by the central government is completing his tenure on August 31.