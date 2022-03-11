Friday, Mar 11, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

IAF Flight Carrying Students Evacuated From Ukraine's Sumy Lands In Delhi

The flight, which was conducted by the IAF using its C-17 military transport plane, landed at the air base here at 12.15 pm.

IAF Flight Carrying Students Evacuated From Ukraine's Sumy Lands In Delhi
Indians evacuated from Ukraine PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 11 Mar 2022 3:33 pm

An Indian Air Force (IAF) aircraft from Poland’s Rzeszow carrying students evacuated from northeastern Ukrainian city Sumy landed at the Hindon air base here on Friday afternoon, officials said. The flight, which was conducted by the IAF using its C-17 military transport plane, landed at the air base here at 12.15 pm.

This is the second of the three flights being operated by India on Friday -- one each by Air India, IndiGo and the IAF -- from Rzezow to Delhi to bring back 600 students who have recently been evacuated from Sumy.

The first flight had taken off from Rzeszow around 11.30 pm (IST) on Thursday and landed in Delhi at 5.45 am on Friday, officials said.

Related stories

Operation Ganga: India To Send Last Evacuation Flight To Ukraine On Thursday

700 Indians Evacuated From Sumy May Board Flight Home On Thursday

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy: Thousands Being Evacuated From Kyiv

India has been evacuating its citizens from war-torn Ukraine’s neighbouring countries such as Romania, Hungary, Slovakia and Poland as the Ukrainian airspace has been shut since February 24 due to the Russian military offensive.

With PTI Inputs

Tags

National Evacuation Evacuees Evacuation Of Indians Evacuation Flights Evacuation From Ukraine Students Evacuated Student Evacuation IAF Evacuates New Delhi Sumy Ukraine
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Shweta Tiwari Reacts To Daughter Palak Tiwari Getting Body-Shamed

Shweta Tiwari Reacts To Daughter Palak Tiwari Getting Body-Shamed

Importance Of Systematic Investment Plan

Importance Of Systematic Investment Plan