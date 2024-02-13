IAF Aircraft Crashes In West Bengal During Training Sortie, Pilots Safe

The Indian Air Force’s (IAF’s) trainer aircraft crashed in West Bengal Tuesday.
The reports said IAF’s Hawk trainer aircraft crashed at Kalaikunda in Paschim Medinipur district during a training sortie.
Both the pilots were able to eject safely from the aircraft.
The plane crashed in civilian area near the Kalaikunda Air Force Station between 4 pm and 5 pm while returning from the training sortie, PTI reported.
Advertisement
There was no loss of life or damage to civilian property in the accident.
The plane had taken off from Air Force Station Kalaikunda, which is mainly used as a training base.
Advertisement
A court of inquiry has been instituted to find out the cause of the accident.