Monday, Jun 06, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

I&B Minister Accuses Kejriwal Of 'Politicizing' Targeted Killings In J-K

Referring to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's disapproval of the Centre's inefficiency in handling the situation in Kashmir, I&B Minister, Anurag Thakur has accused him of politicizing the unfortunate killing in Jammu and Kashmir.

I&B Minister Accuses Kejriwal Of 'Politicizing' Targeted Killings In J-K
BJP MP Anurag Thakur at Parliament, in New Delhi. Jitendar Gupta/Outlook Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 06 Jun 2022 11:37 am

Union minister Anurag Thakur on Sunday accused Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of "politicizing" the targeted killings in Jammu and Kashmir at a time when all sections of the society were standing firm with the people of the Union territory. "At a time when the entire nation is standing shoulder to shoulder with the people of Jammu and Kashmir and condemning the acts of terror, Kejriwal has not spoken a word of condemnation against the separatist forces," he said in a statement here.


"Those who question the valor of armed forces and join hands with anti-national Khalistani forces for the sake of power, with what face will they condemn terror?" he asked. The minister's remarks came on a day when the Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party staged protests in the national capital against the killings in Kashmir and slammed the BJP-led Union government for the situation.


Addressing the protest, the AAP supremo alleged that the BJP government had failed to provide security to Kashmiri Pandits. He said Union Home Minister Amit Shah had failed to provide any action plan to tackle the situation in Kashmir. Thakur, the information and broadcasting minister, accused Kejriwal of resorting to "low-level politics" over the situation in Kashmir.

Related stories

Kashmiri Pandits Forced To Leave Their Homes, BJP Can't Handle Kashmir: Kejriwal

1 in 3 Delhiites Feel Air Pollution Problem Will Be Resolved With AAP Forming Government In Punjab: Survey

Cannes 2022: Anurag Thakur Announces Big Incentives To Encourage International Film Production In India


Thakur said the Jana Sangh and the BJP have been relentlessly giving voice to the aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir and fought for the abrogation of Article 370 and Article 35A. He added that the Narendra Modi government has been working for the all-around development of Jammu and Kashmir and has taken decisive steps to free the region of terrorism.

"The recent incidents in Kashmir are unfortunate and condemnable. BJP does not need a certificate from you (Kejriwal). You first remove your corrupt ministers," the Union minister said. 

Tags

National Anurag Thakur Targeted Killings Anti-national Khalistani Aam Aadmi Party BJP-led Union Government Low-level Politics Union Information And Broadcasting Minister Kashmiri Pandits Anurag Thakur Arvind Kejriwal Delhi
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Translation In World Literature: Will International Booker Prize Open A Global Window To Hindi Books?

Translation In World Literature: Will International Booker Prize Open A Global Window To Hindi Books?

‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’ On Amazon Prime Video To 'Aashram 3' On MX Player – Top 5 OTT Films And Shows To Watch This Week

‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’ On Amazon Prime Video To 'Aashram 3' On MX Player – Top 5 OTT Films And Shows To Watch This Week