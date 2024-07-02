How New RCI Guidelines Deepen Mental Healthcare Crisis In India?

No amount of qualified “experts” can meet the need for mental healthcare in India without contextual understanding of the community and the lived realities of the people within. The mental healthcare that different communities need looks very different. A one-size-fits-all, expert-led approach that does not address the root causes are not only less effective, but also more expensive to implement. Mental healthcare also needs to include access to support that eases the root causes of distress (such as employment support, legal help to leave abusive households, sensitisation of family members, and more). It should not focus just on the individual treatment of “disorders”.