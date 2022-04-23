Hot Weather Conditions Prevail In Punjab, Haryana; Max temperature In Gurugram 41.7 degree Celsius

Hot weather conditions prevailed in most parts of Punjab and Haryana on Saturday with Gurugram recording a maximum temperature of 41.7 degrees Celsius. Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a high of 38 degrees Celsius, the meteorological department said.

Ludhiana, Patiala and Amritsar recorded their respective maximum temperatures at 38.2 degrees Celsius, 39.4 degrees Celsius and 37.5 degrees Celsius, respectively, according to the weather department. Pathankot and Bathinda both recorded their maximum temperatures at 38.6 degrees Celsius while Gurdaspur reported a high of 38.8 degrees Celsius.

In Haryana, Ambala recorded a high of 38.2 degrees Celsius while Karnal, Rohtak and Hisar recorded their maximum temperatures at 38.8 degrees Celsius, 39.9 degrees Celsius and 40.2 degrees Celsius, respectively.

(With PTI inputs)