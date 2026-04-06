Homebound: Soaring Prices Amid LPG Crisis Down Force Migrant Workers To Return Home

7/9

Amal came to Kolkata from Bihar about four months ago for work. He works at a roadside food stall where he makes rotis. From 3 PM to 3 AM, he prepares rotis using nearly 30 kg of flour. Earlier, this work was done using gas, but due to a shortage of gas, he now has to cook using a traditional clay stove (earthen oven). This makes his work very difficult, as he has to stand in front of the intense heat for long hours. His employer has sent his entire family back to their hometown because, without gas, they are unable to cook at home. | Photo: Sandipan Chatterjee/Outlook